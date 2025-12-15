Stranger Things: 'It Is Time For A New World,' Vecna Taunts In Harrowing Volume 2 Trailer — Watch

Will Byers should be thrilled that he just gained new superpowers to use in the fight against Vecna — but a new trailer for "Stranger Things" Season 5B finds Will feeling more demoralized than ever.

"We failed. We never stood a chance," Will says in the Volume 2 teaser embedded above, reflecting on the Episode 4 battle where Vecna and his Demogorgons reaffirmed their power. And the other Hawkins survivors seem similarly morose about the state of their town, with Dustin realizing, "This whole time, everything we ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong."

All hope isn't lost, though: Eleven enlists long-lost "sister" Kali — revealed in Episode 4 to be the military's current test subject in the Upside Down — to help her find and kill Vecna, while Max and Holly Wheeler renew their efforts to escape Henry Creel's mind, in which they've been trapped during Volume 1.

Plus, Dustin and Steve appear to end the bickering that plagued their Volume 1 interactions. "You die, I die," Steve tells Dustin in the trailer — a sentiment that Dustin quickly reciprocates.

The three-episode Volume 2 releases on Christmas Day at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the "Stranger Things" series finale, releasing on New Year's Eve at the same time. Watch the full Volume 2 trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the footage!