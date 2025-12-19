High Potential First Look: Morgan Has Rhys Right Where She Wants Him — But Is He Really Guilty? (Exclusive)
Hold the elevator! Morgan has some pressing questions for Rhys (guest-star Aiden Turner) in the midseason premiere of ABC's "High Potential," and TVLine has your exclusive first look at their tense encounter.
As you may recall — but we wouldn't blame you for forgetting, as it's been a minute — the show's midseason finale ended with Morgan discovering a mysterious scar on Rhys' shoulder, leading her to believe that he could be Jean Baptiste, the art thief they've been hunting.
When "High Potential" returns on Tuesday, Jan. 6 (now airing an hour earlier at 9 p.m.), Morgan is ready to confront Rhys with her suspicions, trapping him in an elevator at the precinct for an impromptu interrogation.
But here's the question on everyone's mind: Did he really do it? Morgan's track record is pretty stellar at this point, but according to showrunner Todd Harthan, fans shouldn't jump to any conclusions just yet.
High Potential showrunner promises more 'twists and turns' in the Rhys case
"Just because he has a scar, that doesn't mean he's the guy, you don't know!" Harthan told TVLine after the midseason finale. "We've got surprises, we've got tricks up our sleeve. We have some pretty interesting twists and turns in the [second] part. It's a really fun ride."
In this photo, we see Morgan pressuring Rhys to reveal the contents of his briefcase — but judging by the smile on his face, it doesn't look like Morgan is finding what she's looking for. At least not yet. Frankly, Rhys is a hard man to read, which is part of the reason "All My Children" star Aiden Turner is perfect for the role.
"We knew right away that he was the guy," Harthan says of casting Turner. "We just needed [him to feel like] Pierce Brosnan or James Bond without it being too smarmy or arrogant. Like, why would Morgan be drawn to this person? Well, they'd better be smooth and smart and mysterious. All the things. So [Turner] walked in and it was just like, 'Yep, there it is.'"
What else fans can expect in High Potential Season 2
Of course, Rhys isn't the only man causing trouble in Morgan's life at the moment. Per the midseason premiere's official logline, "Roman's missing backpack causes problems for all involved," and Morgan definitely counts herself among the "all."
There's also the Wagner of it all. Steve Howey's freshly shaven character laid into Morgan in the midseason finale, calling her "insubordinate" in front of the entire precinct; as we move deeper into Season 2, Harthan says we'll learn more about why Wagner is the way he is.
"There's a lot going on with that guy that we're going to unpack as we learn who he is, what makes him tick, what his demons are, what his insecurities are, what he's running from and what his secret is," Harthan says. "Those are things that we're waiting to unpack in the back half of the season. My hope was that the audience would be uneasy and not really know who he is or what his agenda is because it's confusing and confounding the characters around him."
Are you excited for "High Potential" to return next month? Do you think Rhys is really Jean Baptiste? And how are you feeling about Wagner at the moment? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.