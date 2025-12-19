High Potential First Look: Morgan Has Rhys Right Where She Wants Him — But Is He Really Guilty? (Exclusive)

Hold the elevator! Morgan has some pressing questions for Rhys (guest-star Aiden Turner) in the midseason premiere of ABC's "High Potential," and TVLine has your exclusive first look at their tense encounter.

As you may recall — but we wouldn't blame you for forgetting, as it's been a minute — the show's midseason finale ended with Morgan discovering a mysterious scar on Rhys' shoulder, leading her to believe that he could be Jean Baptiste, the art thief they've been hunting.

When "High Potential" returns on Tuesday, Jan. 6 (now airing an hour earlier at 9 p.m.), Morgan is ready to confront Rhys with her suspicions, trapping him in an elevator at the precinct for an impromptu interrogation.

But here's the question on everyone's mind: Did he really do it? Morgan's track record is pretty stellar at this point, but according to showrunner Todd Harthan, fans shouldn't jump to any conclusions just yet.