Why Family Guy And American Dad! Will Probably Never Do A Full Crossover Episode

After a 10-season detour on TBS, "American Dad!" is returning to Fox in February, reuniting with "Family Guy" as part of the Animation Domination lineup. This has many fans wondering if the two Seth MacFarlane-created shows will celebrate with a crossover episode in the near future, akin to what "Family Guy" did with "The Simpsons" back in 2014.

After all, "Family Guy" and "American Dad!" have referenced each other on multiple occasions over the years, with Roger making cameo appearances in several episodes of "Family Guy", including the show's "Star Wars" parody "Blue Harvest," as well as in the aforementioned "Simpsons" crossover. Sadly, it sounds like those fleeting cameos will have to suffice.

When asked about the likelihood of a full-blown "American Dad!" crossover episode, "Family Guy" executive producer Richard Appel told TVLine, "The short answer is no. Creatively, I don't think it's as satisfying to join two Seth MacFarlane shows as it would be to join a Seth MacFarlane show with a Matt Groening and Jim Brooks show or, not that they're interested, but 'Bob's Burgers' or something where some of the fun is that they've got different tones and aesthetics. ... Obviously, 'American Dad's' style guide is not wildly different from ours."