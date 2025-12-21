SNL's Home Alone Parody Ends In A Bloodbath For The McCallister Family

"Saturday Night Live" just took a beloved Christmas classic and blew it to pieces. The Dec. 20 holiday episode included a seemingly innocent spoof of "Home Alone," with host Ariana Grande filling in for the precocious Kevin McCallister, and Ashley Padilla as his forgetful (and very tired!) mother.

The rest of the perfectly cast McCallister family followed shortly thereafter, including Colin Jost as Buzz, Bowen Yang as Fuller, and Sarah Sherman as Linnie. Andrew Dismukes as the McCallister's misunderstood, shovel-wielding neighbor was really the cherry on top.

Unfortunately, the film's familiar heartwarming ending took a twisted turn when Kevin realized (far too late) that he forgot to disarm the booby traps he planted for the Wet Bandits, leading Kevin and his mother to watch in horror as each of their family members were killed in horrifically bloody fashion.

And this is hardly the first time in recent years that "SNL" has given a bloody makeover to a classic. Remember when Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter joined the Scooby gang, only for their investigation to end in a violent bloodbath? Or when Pete Davidson was accidentally beheaded in a sketch parodying "Dead Poets Society"? We couldn't forget either one if we tried.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the full "Home Alone" parody