Before Supernatural And The Boys, Eric Kripke Created This Short-Lived Tarzan Series
Eric Kripke makes shows that tend to go the distance, but his career hasn't always been synonymous with hits. Before finding success with shows like "Supernatural" and "The Boys," he, Mike Werb, and Michael Colleary created a one-season wonder in the form of "Tarzan," which aired on The WB back in 2003. Aside from starring two future television stars in Travis Fimmel and Sarah Wayne Callies, "Tarzan" boasted a surprisingly strong cast: a pre-"Gossip Girl" Leighton Meester, Mitch Pileggi ("X-Files" and "Stargate Atlantis"), and Lucy freaking Lawless!
Kripke's "Tarzan" is a contemporary retelling of Edgar Rice Burroughs' story that swaps the jungle for New York City. The series follows the eponymous character (played by Fimmel) as he tries to escape the clutches of his ruthless uncle, who wants to run the corporation Tarzan is the rightful heir to. Eventually, Tarzan meets and teams up with Jane Porter (Callies) to solve cases around the Big Apple — from finding missing children to murders. Of course, it doesn't take long until the pair start developing feelings for each other, adding some romance to complement the show's mystery elements.
"Tarzan" showcases the procedural elements that inform so many "Supernatural" episodes, but Kripke doesn't look back on the short-lived series fondly. In fact, the creator has had some pretty harsh things to say about "Tarzan."
How Tarzan paved the way for Supernatural
"Tarzan" was Eric Kripke's first series to make it to the air, and while it only lasted eight episodes, it was a learning experience for the creator. While speaking to Gold Derby, he revealed that he saw "Supernatural" as an opportunity to make up for his debut series' shortcomings in the storytelling department.
"[Tarzan] was just such a flaming s**tshow. And the vast majority of it was my fault. So I really wanted to build a show that corrected those mistakes. Like, for example, if you're going to make a network TV show, you really need to figure out what your engine is. How are you going to generate story every week, 22 times a year? Tarzan had none of that."
It's safe to say Kripke learned from the "Tarzan" experience, as "Supernatural" lasted for 15 seasons. Meanwhile, the fifth and final season of "The Boys" is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2026.