Before Supernatural And The Boys, Eric Kripke Created This Short-Lived Tarzan Series

Eric Kripke makes shows that tend to go the distance, but his career hasn't always been synonymous with hits. Before finding success with shows like "Supernatural" and "The Boys," he, Mike Werb, and Michael Colleary created a one-season wonder in the form of "Tarzan," which aired on The WB back in 2003. Aside from starring two future television stars in Travis Fimmel and Sarah Wayne Callies, "Tarzan" boasted a surprisingly strong cast: a pre-"Gossip Girl" Leighton Meester, Mitch Pileggi ("X-Files" and "Stargate Atlantis"), and Lucy freaking Lawless!

Kripke's "Tarzan" is a contemporary retelling of Edgar Rice Burroughs' story that swaps the jungle for New York City. The series follows the eponymous character (played by Fimmel) as he tries to escape the clutches of his ruthless uncle, who wants to run the corporation Tarzan is the rightful heir to. Eventually, Tarzan meets and teams up with Jane Porter (Callies) to solve cases around the Big Apple — from finding missing children to murders. Of course, it doesn't take long until the pair start developing feelings for each other, adding some romance to complement the show's mystery elements.

"Tarzan" showcases the procedural elements that inform so many "Supernatural" episodes, but Kripke doesn't look back on the short-lived series fondly. In fact, the creator has had some pretty harsh things to say about "Tarzan."