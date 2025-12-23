Heated Rivalry Creator Originally Thought The Show Couldn't Be Made Because Of Its 'Smut Content'

With its steamy scenes and swoonworthy romances, "Heated Rivalry" has quickly become one of the hottest shows on TV — but the gay hockey drama almost didn't make it onto the ice, thanks to that first part.

In an interview with Canada's eTalk, series creator Jacob Tierney says he was instantly enamored with Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" book series, upon which the show is based, but he "did not necessarily think this was adaptable because of the smut content in it."

So, what changed his mind? As he recalls, "I had a moment where ... the book was becoming more mainstream, and I read an article about it in a big newspaper and I thought, 'Oh my God, if somebody else gets to make this, I think I'll be very upset.'"

With a renewed determination to make the show a reality, Tierney says, "I followed Rachel on Instagram and she followed me back, and I literally slid into her DMs, and the rest is history."

The finale of "Heated Rivalry," which has already been renewed for a second season, streams Friday on HBO Max. Are you among those obsessing over all things Shane and Ilya? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the small-screen phenomenon below.