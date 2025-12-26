Drag Race Brings Back Classic Runway Looks In Chaotic Season 18 Premiere (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

The new year is already shaping up to be a drag — and we can't wait. TVLine has an exclusive first look at the Season 18 premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race," which finds the 14 newbies turning to past queens for inspiration, creating couture looks out of unconventional materials from the "Drag Race" vault.

Watching the queens frantically hunt for materials also doubles as a chaotic stroll down memory lane, as we're reunited with the sponges from Monet X Change's infamous "Drag on a Dime" look, Lexi Love's ruined tarp, and even a wig that looks suspiciously like Hormona Lisa's signature 'do.

Premiering Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on MTV, this season's fresh faces include Athena Dion, Briar Blush, Ciara Myst, Darlene Mitchell, DD Fuego, Discord Addams, Jane Don't, Juicy Love Dion, Kenya Pleaser, Mandy Mango, Mia Starr, Myki Meeks, Nini Coco, Vita VonTesse Starr. Those names may not mean much to you now, but we all know how "Drag Race" works. Soon enough, you'll have strong opinions about every last one of 'em.

And what would a new season of "Drag Race" be without a fresh group of extra-special guest judges? Cardi B is making her Werk Room debut in the season premiere, while additional visitors includeTeyana Taylor ("All's Fair"), Zara Larsson, Benny Blanco, Dove Cameron ("Descendants"), Brooke Shields ("Suddenly Susan"), Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Law Roach ("Project Runway"), Jamal Sims, Amy Taylor, Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive"), Danielle Pinnock ("Ghosts"), Julianne Nicholson ("Paradise"), Sarah Sherman ("Saturday Night Live") and Leland.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at "Drag Race" Season 18, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Do you have any (very) early favorites?