What To Watch Tuesday: ﻿Will Trent, The Rookie, Doc, And High Potential Return, And More﻿

On TV this Tuesday: "Will Trent" and "The Rookie" are back on duty, and "Doc" and "High Potential" return from hiatus.
Showtimes for January 6, 2026
Wolf
Jack accepts the Walking Man's mission; the Anchor-Ferrers' home invasion takes a terrifying twist.
Best Medicine
A renowned surgeon (Josh Charles) leaves his lucrative career in Boston to become the general practitioner in the small seaside village of Port Wenn, Maine. (Episode 2 airs Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 8/7c.)
Coast 2 Coast
The Miami Heat face the Minnesota Timberwolves (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings (airing at 8 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Finding Your Roots
Season 12 premiere: America Ferrera and Darren Criss uncover their immigrant roots.
Good Sports
Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson return from holiday break to talk all things sports.
Moonshiners
Season 15 premiere: Tim rejoins Tickle on the outlaw side as Canadian tariffs open a new market; Mark and Digger revive old-time tactics; Josh reinvents his family recipe.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Angie wakes up with a swollen and cut upper lip; Bronwyn is suspicious of Meredith’s “easy breezy” attitude; a famous Greek writer creates a play about the women.
Will Trent
Season 4 premiere: Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will's past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds.
Bombshell
Narrated by Ann Curry, the documentary examines how the U.S. government shaped public perception of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Doc
Amy and Sonya butt heads while treating a homeless patient; Jake and TJ help a distraught mother; Hannah cares for a charming high school athlete.
High Potential
Morgan's suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt continues; Roman's missing backpack causes problems for all involved.
Vanderpump Rules
Lisa gives Marcus an opportunity to DJ a premiere party at SUR; Venus attempts to mend his friendship with Kim; Shayne dates two girls at the same time.
The Rookie
Season 8 premiere: The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.