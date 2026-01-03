Will Trent Returns In Peak Form As Ramón Rodríguez Directs A Tense Season 4 Premiere (Review)

A

When TVLine named "Will Trent" one of the 25 Best Shows of 2025, it wasn't because the ABC crime drama reinvented the broadcast procedural — but because it elevated the formula. Across three seasons, the Karin Slaughter adaptation — developed for television by Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen — has continued to reel in new viewers, building a reputation for prioritizing character over case-of-the-week mechanics, a choice that continues to buoy the series as it enters Season 4.

Because it's network television, there are certain decisions I'm willing to overlook — like putting Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) and Amanda (Sonja Sohn) in grave danger at the end of last season, only for them to return largely unscathed. That's not to say their rehabilitation isn't still a work in progress; both characters are bearing visible scars.

Where the show departs from stock network fare — and distinguishes itself in the process — is by allowing the emotional wear and tear to linger. That's a credit not only to the writing, but to the performers, who continue to demonstrate remarkable range.