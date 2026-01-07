High Potential EP Defends Morgan's Shocking Decision In Midseason Premiere: 'I Have No Regrets'

"High Potential" resumed its second season on Tuesday with a first-of-its-kind twist ending that left the writers' room divided, showrunner Todd Harthan tells TVLine.

The midseason premiere picked up with the LAPD on the hunt for art thief Jean Baptiste, with Morgan convinced that the elusive baddie was none other than Rhys Eastman (guest-star Aiden Turner), last seen getting frisky with Morgan in a hotel room — hence her noticing the scar on his shoulder that matched a wound inflicted on Jean Baptiste.

While the LAPD set its sights on Emilio, the live-in boyfriend of murdered museum director Cyrus, Morgan remained fixated on Rhys, directly questioning him in the elevator at work. However, the investigation ultimately revealed that the Fosters, the owners of the painting, gave a forgery to the museum and kept the original for themselves; they were working with Cyrus to get the insurance money for their "stolen" painting, but when they learned that he was double-crossing them for his own cut of the pie, they took him out.

Karadec and Wagner apprehended the Fosters on their escape yacht, but when they went to retrieve the actual painting from the couple's possession — gasp! — it was gone. That's because Rhys, decked out in his finest scuba gear, snatched it from the yacht in the midst of the chaos. Morgan was waiting for him upon his return to land, but while she was quite pleased to discover that she was right all along... she let Rhys go!

Her decision ended up paying off, as Rhys actually returned the painting to its true owner, but it was certainly a leap of faith — one that technically required her to betray her entire team.