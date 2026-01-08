Chicago P.D. Midseason Premiere: Voight Faces Off Against Devlin As Imani's Investigation Takes A Turn
In the "Chicago P.D." winter premiere, Sergeant Voight lays down the law while Imani skirts it. Let's recap!
In the Nov. 12 fall finale, Imani had just broken into Raymond Bell's home searching for Julie after receiving a call for help. As she fumbled her way through the dark, the cop saw signs of a struggle, and heard a loud thud just as the hour concluded.
Wednesday's midseason premiere picks up right where we left off, with Imani continuing to search for the child in the very dark, very creepy mansion. She discovers a trap door and heads to the basement, where she finds a man with wounded hands — Raymond's signature — being held captive.
She leaves the man to call for help, and she finally runs into a catatonic Julie, who refuses to offer the cop any assistance. Imani texts Voight for back-up, but before he shows up, Raymond and Imani exchange gunfire. Nobody is hurt, but Raymond and Julie escape before Voight and the team arrive. (Ruzek's absence, by the way, is also finally addressed; he's at the nursing home dealing with an emergency related to his father.)
As the team investigates the premises, Atwater discovers a body hidden beneath a bay window bench, which leads to the discovery of six more throughout the home (!).
When they finally track down Raymond, he's no longer with his granddaughter and toys with the cops instead of telling them her whereabouts. Imani takes matters into her own hands by beating the man to a pulp, desperate to get answers. He doesn't budge, but her determination helps lead her to the truth. She finds Julie, still alive, hiding in a nearby deserted sewage pipe.
Voight confronts Devlin
Given that the Bell investigation took such a dramatic turn, it took Voight nearly the whole hour to finally confront Devlin about the whole blackmail thing.
In case you need a refresher, the first half of the season saw the sergeant receive photos of himself as a child, laying injured in a hospital bed. The photos included writing scrawled across the top accusing Voight's father of abusing him. And there was another message: "Resign or this goes public." Thanks to some light sleuthing, Voight learned that it was Devlin who was sending the threats.
At the end of Wednesday's episode, Voight finally sets Devlin straight. His father never laid a hand on him. Instead, Voight was simply "born screaming, fighting," he said. He went searching for fights, and that photo of himself as an injured boy? He started a fight with two other kids over nothing at all.
"My father is the only reason there's anything good in me," Voight declares. "You got your story wrong."
Devlin, however, is unmoved. He says the truth doesn't matter. He will spin those photos however he wants and tarnish Voight's father's legacy. He demands the sergeant turn in his badge — it's the least Voight could do after ruining Devlin's career! He forced Devlin to have his team reinstated, and now Devlin is seen as weak and spineless.
But Voight refuses. In fact, he needs the badge to keep his cool. His father's memory is tied up in that badge, and when he holds it, he feels him close.
"If I didn't feel my father near me right now, you wouldn't live through this day," he tells Devlin. The commander walks out, but we have a feeling there will be more fanning of the flames in this feud.
Will Devlin carry out his threats and take his accusations against Voight's family public? Grade the episode in the poll below, then sound off in the comments!