Chicago P.D. Midseason Premiere: Voight Faces Off Against Devlin As Imani's Investigation Takes A Turn

In the "Chicago P.D." winter premiere, Sergeant Voight lays down the law while Imani skirts it. Let's recap!

In the Nov. 12 fall finale, Imani had just broken into Raymond Bell's home searching for Julie after receiving a call for help. As she fumbled her way through the dark, the cop saw signs of a struggle, and heard a loud thud just as the hour concluded.

Wednesday's midseason premiere picks up right where we left off, with Imani continuing to search for the child in the very dark, very creepy mansion. She discovers a trap door and heads to the basement, where she finds a man with wounded hands — Raymond's signature — being held captive.

She leaves the man to call for help, and she finally runs into a catatonic Julie, who refuses to offer the cop any assistance. Imani texts Voight for back-up, but before he shows up, Raymond and Imani exchange gunfire. Nobody is hurt, but Raymond and Julie escape before Voight and the team arrive. (Ruzek's absence, by the way, is also finally addressed; he's at the nursing home dealing with an emergency related to his father.)

As the team investigates the premises, Atwater discovers a body hidden beneath a bay window bench, which leads to the discovery of six more throughout the home (!).

When they finally track down Raymond, he's no longer with his granddaughter and toys with the cops instead of telling them her whereabouts. Imani takes matters into her own hands by beating the man to a pulp, desperate to get answers. He doesn't budge, but her determination helps lead her to the truth. She finds Julie, still alive, hiding in a nearby deserted sewage pipe.