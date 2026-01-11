15 Best TV Shows Like Ted Lasso
Soccer doesn't seem like an ideal setting for a workplace comedy. Yet, producer Bill Lawrence managed to make the pitch perfect in the profoundly satisfying "Ted Lasso." Spanning three seasons — at least until that fourth season comes around – this Apple TV production stars Jason Sudeikis as the world's most positive coach, spreading hope and cheer throughout AFC Richmond's soccer (sorry, football) club until everyone from the bitter owner (Hannah Waddingham) to the stern veteran (Brett Goldstein) becomes trapped in his spell.
As the show progresses, however, we learn that Lasso's quirky personality is a disguise for unresolved personal pain. What begins as a fish-out-of-water tale evolves into a powerful story about leadership, mental health, and the importance of remaining kind in a cynical world.
It's little wonder the series was a hit with audiences, and while we could argue whether it needed more than one season, "Ted Lasso" has unquestionably left a lasting impact on pop culture. As such, for those seeking more hopeful TV, we've assembled the below collection of shows like "Ted Lasso," either in spirit, in their pursuit of optimism, or in their approach to sports.
Shrinking
Producer Bill Lawrence's fingerprints are all over Apple TV's "Shrinking," a funny, sincere, quietly therapeutic story about broken people working through their problems. Jason Segel stars as Jimmy Laird, a recently widowed therapist sinking under dangerous coping mechanisms — i.e., alcohol, casual sex, and emotional avoidance. On impulse, he begins giving patients honest advice, a reckless tactic that actually pays off ... at least initially. Co-starring Harrison Ford (who had just one question before joining the show) and Lukita Maxwell, "Shrinking" shows what happens when broken people try to help others before helping themselves, and does so through a careful blend of comedy, drama, and powerful emotion.
Like "Ted Lasso," "Shrinking" wears its heart on its sleeve and doesn't pull its punches, even as it ventures into darker, more adult territory. The lack of a specific sports-centric plot may drive away viewers eager for more heartfelt "Lasso" fun, but the show's brutal honesty and multitude of unique side characters create a rewarding viewing experience that touches the heart and soul.
Trying
"Trying" centers on Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith), a childless couple navigating the emotionally exhausting (and often humiliating) process of adoption. Nikki can't have kids, so this is the only way they can start a family. Their journey reaches unexpected conclusions, and the show focuses less on the adoption process itself than on who Jason and Nikki become as they deal with a relentlessly impersonal system.
Smaller and more introspective than "Ted Lasso," this Apple TV dramedy nevertheless mines the same gentle humor. Both shows are warm, earnest, and hopeful without being corny, and they push the idea that people can be good even when life throws one too many curveballs. That said, "Trying" focuses much of its attention on Jason and Nikki's personal struggles, leaving little room for side characters or sweeping tonal shifts. As a result, the series doesn't reach the glorious heights of "Ted Lasso," but it still delivers gentle, steady warmth and emotion.
Friday Night Lights
An "ancestor" of "Ted Lasso," "Friday Night Lights" focuses on Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler), a high school football coach operating in the larger-than-life world of Texas sports. Together with his loyal wife, Tami (Connie Britton), Taylor works to build the perfect team, all the while dealing with personal issues and the increasingly messy, off-field lives of his players.
Notable for helping launch the careers of Zach Gilford, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, and a post-"Wire" Michael B. Jordan, this terrific sports drama (based on the 2004 Peter Berg film of the same name) remains the best of its kind — a story about a coach with integrity, whose actions and approach to sports shape the lives of several individuals. Granted, this isn't the same quirky, feel-good comedy as "Ted Lasso." Indeed, "Friday Night Lights" tackles heavy issues and tosses its main characters through the fire, often with messy results. And yet, by the end of each season, the show leaves viewers feeling like a million bucks, believing they can launch a Hail Mary from the one-yard line to score the game-winning touchdown. It's also easily one of the best sports TV shows of all time.
Welcome to Wrexham
Viewers seeking a real-life version of "Ted Lasso" should tune into "Welcome to Wrexham," a documentary about a soccer club that becomes the emotional center of an entire town. In 2020, the club was purchased by two Hollywood outsiders: "Deadpool" himself, Ryan Reynolds, and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and co-creator Rob McElhenney, who almost appeared in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Neither has any experience in this particular world, knowing as much about running a soccer team as flying a rocket to the moon. As their story progresses, the pair realizes how much this team means to the locals and sets out to form a winning club. Uniquely, the show doesn't hide McElhenney and Reynolds' mistakes, doubts, or fears, especially as they attempt to give the people of Wrexham a reason to hope.
As in "Ted Lasso," soccer here plays a secondary role, serving mainly as a doorway to real human stories. When fans cry, when things go wrong, or when the show dips into sentimentality, the emotions are real, resulting in an honest-to-God reality TV series that's as inspirational as it is heartwarming.
Parks and Recreation
"Parks and Recreation" is another precursor to "Ted Lasso," a distant cousin, as it were, with its welcome blend of quirky humor and memorable batch of characters. One need only look at the hopelessly optimistic Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), a relentlessly energetic director of a parks and recreation department in the city of Pawnee, to see the similarities. Except, where Ted Lasso strives to form a winning soccer club, Leslie's battles are far more quaint: She seeks to build a park, all the while dealing with the exhaustive red tape and politics of government.
Armed with an astonishing cast, including Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Adam Scott, and Rob Lowe, this mockumentary hails from the same creative team as "The Office" and, in many ways, surpasses that show's brilliance. As the story progresses, the series incorporates an abundance of absurd Pawnee lore, right down to the bizarre way its residents consume water from the public water fountain, and pokes fun at all things political, but never loses sight of the very real people at its core. Despite a rough first season, "Parks and Recreation" is a winner!
Schitt's Creek
Hilarious and surprisingly profound, "Schitt's Creek" begins as an oddball comedy jam-packed with eccentric characters stuck in a fish-out-of-water tale, but it eventually evolves into an emotional story about change. The series follows the once-wealthy Rose family, who lose everything overnight and are forced to embrace their last remaining asset: the tiny, run-down rural town of Schitt's Creek. Together, the Roses — Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) — set up camp in the dingy local motel and must reconcile with their newfound life, doing their best to warm to their eccentric neighbors.
That may not sound like a perfect reflection of "Ted Lasso," but make no mistake, both shows share the same endgame: people can change and find happiness in unlikely places. And while "Schitt's Creek" offers more of a slow burn in that arena, with certain characters taking numerous seasons to break from their shells, each show leaves all but the most cynical of viewers with a smile — even if you arrive late to the party.
Chad Powers
Although a tad gimmicky in its premise, the otherwise hilarious "Chad Powers" adheres to the "Ted Lasso" style and tosses its main character into the fire, causing change through humility. In this case, the always charismatic Glen Powell stars as Russ Holliday, a once-promising quarterback stuck in no man's land after a series of bad choices derailed his career.
Struggling to make ends meet, Russ goes for broke and disguises himself as a completely new person named Chad Powers in the hopes of rekindling his football career. Hidden under a goofy wig and fake nose, and using a ridiculous Southern accent, Russ must earn his peers' respect, learn teamwork, and confront people he wronged in the past.
This entertaining underdog tale leans heavily on Powell's effortless charm, and the star transforms Russ from a genuine a****** into somebody worth rooting for. "Chad Powers" is still in its early days, but the series has already generated enough buzz land a season 2 order. Trust us, if you like the blend of comedy and heart in "Ted Lasso," you'll love "Chad Powers."
The Good Place
Michael Schur's remarkably effective comedy "The Good Place" is one of those shows everyone should watch at least once. Drenched in surprising depth, the series follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), a young woman who wakes up after dying in "The Good Place." Here, she enjoys a peaceful, pastel afterlife surrounded by morally exceptional souls.
The twist? Eleanor, a selfish person in her previous life, arrived by accident. Hiding her secret, she attempts to better herself before anyone finds out the truth, receiving guidance from a delectable collection of characters — namely, an anxious moral philosophy professor (William Jackson Harper), an image-obsessed socialite (Jameela Jamil), a dumb DJ (Manny Jacinto), and an architect (Ted Danson), among others.
Again, we have a series like "Ted Lasso" that asks whether people improve when given guidance and compassion. Except "The Good Place" answers that question head-on and sees moral growth as a process rather than a trait. Eleanor discovers that even well-meaning choices can cause harm indirectly, while failure is the ultimate resource for growth. Being good, you see, isn't about following the rules — it's about trying, failing, learning, and then helping others do the same.
Eastbound and Down
Okay, we're stretching this one here. "Eastbound & Down" is unapologetically vulgar and crass. Danny McBride's foul-mouthed Kenny Powers would likely make Ted Lasso blush if they ever came face-to-face. And yet, both men and their respective shows share many similarities.
"Eastbound & Down" focuses on Powers, a once-famous Major League Baseball pitcher who flames out, heads back to his hometown and accepts a job as a middle school gym teacher. Humbled, but refusing to cast aside the toxicity that destroyed his life, Powers repeatedly chooses self-delusion over growth, leaving a trail of burned bridges in his wake.
Ultimately, "Eastbound & Down" is more satire than uplifting fable, and it hits at several core elements with drastically different conclusions. In short, if "Ted Lasso" is about how a man fails and reinvents himself, "Eastbound & Down" is about a person unwilling to see the follies of his life. Powers is essentially the anti–Ted Lasso, yet we still root for him even as he continually hurts the people around him and self-implodes before our eyes. It's an amazing series, and one of the very best produced by HBO.
Big Shot
Cheesy, predictable, but fun, the Disney+ series "Big Shot" delights as a sports comedy and a redemption story. Starring John Stamos, the series sees Marvin Korn, a disgraced former NCAA basketball coach, accept a job coaching at Westbrook Girls High School, an elite private school with a highly competitive girls' basketball team. Accustomed to dealing with adult athletes, Marvin must now contend with emotional teenagers, unruly parents and administrators, and a culture more interested in personal growth than winning.
Will Marvin learn to love his players and develop a newfound appreciation of the game? Yeah, the story beats are as predictable as a sunrise, but "Big Shot" has a big heart and an eye focused squarely on the importance of leadership and guidance. Where "Ted Lasso" leads through empathy and vulnerability, Marvin guides his players by listening, supporting them, and understanding their individual life experiences — but only after changing himself for the better.
Arliss
Stepping back in time, we tackle the 1990s dramedy "Arliss," starring Robert Wuhl (aka reporter Alexander Knox from Tim Burton's "Batman") as a cynical, fast-talking sports agent driven by greed and self-interest. Often breaking the fourth wall to regale audiences with his behind-the-scenes stories and business savvy, Arliss represents the darker side of sports, where humanity takes a back seat to money. Imagine Jerry Maguire if he had never discovered a conscience.
While not very "Ted Lasso"-like, we'll recommend "Arliss" because, like "Ted Lasso," it offers a unique peek behind the curtain at the harsher realities of professional sports. Both shows also center on a dominant, charismatic male lead whose worldview shapes the series' tone. Arliss Michaels and Ted Lasso speak directly to others with confidence, and the narrative frequently revolves around how their personalities affect those around them — even if the former is far more cynical and selfish in his exploits.
"Arliss" also allows its main character moments of self-reflection, during which his bravado cracks. He's lonely and isolated, often left feeling empty by his actions. Still, Arliss never fully changes. He becomes more emotionally aware but never achieves full redemption.
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
The 1980s were a fascinating time for the NBA, as noted in HBO's killer "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty." This 2022 series from executive producer Adam McKay chronicles, well, the rise of the Lakers dynasty during the Magic Johnson era. John C. Reilly stars as Jerry Buss, while Quincy Isaiah portrays Magic, and an assortment of supporting players slip seamlessly into key roles in this engaging — though factually disputed by several NBA players — series that sheds light on an important era in sports.
The show depicts constant power struggles between players, coaches, executives, and owners, while revealing how ego, money, and ambition fuel success almost as much as talent. In many respects, it focuses on the human frailties propping up the fantasy. Oh sure, victories are sweet, but they are also weighed down by personal struggles that accumulate over time.
Don't be deterred. "Winning Time" also spends a great deal of time examining the importance of leadership and culture rather than focusing solely on the on-court action. Like "Ted Lasso," the series believes that trust and belief are key ingredients for success. "Winning Time" may offer a darker take on the "Ted Lasso" formula, but it still triumphs as a captivating, even thrilling, deconstruction of the sports mythos. We only wish "Winning Time" got a third season.
The League
"The League" is another crude, though hilarious series that deserves a shoutout on this list. No, it's not very "Ted Lasso" in its approach to ethics or morals, and few of its characters evolve beyond their selfish caricatures, but at its core, "The League" is a show about people whose lives are shaped and defined by sports. In this case, fantasy football.
No, really.
"The League" follows the lives of members of a fantasy football league run by longtime pals Peter Eckhart (Mark Duplass), Andre (Paul Scheer), Kevin (Stephen Rannazzisi), Ruxin (Nick Kroll), Jenny (Katie Aselton), and Taco (Jon Lajoie). During their efforts to win the top prize, we see the lengths these guys — and others, including the perpetually unhinged Rafi (Jason Mantzoukas) — are willing to go to for a piece of short-lived glory. En route, the group discusses everything from sex to whether or not it's inappropriate to bring food into a bathroom.
Of course, where "Ted Lasso" is explicitly interested in how kindness can improve people, "The League" believes that selfishness and cruelty are permanent features of adult friendships. And it's all the better for it. Sure, "The League" may lack a moral center, but it's also about the many ways sports bring people together.
Scrubs
Another Bill Lawrence production, "Scrubs" is basically "Ted Lasso" in a hospital, where doctors face high-pressure situations and experience personal growth amid trying circumstances. Of course, "Scrubs" leans more heavily on absurd comedy, but it still finds time for unexpected, heavy emotional moments.
"Scrubs" follows John "JD" Dorian (Zach Braff), an insecure, idealistic intern working at Sacred Heart Hospital. Through inner monologues and vivid fantasy sequences, we see his trying early years as he faces real-life stakes and learns to be a decent human being in a job where failure has real consequences. Co-starring Donald Faison as JD's best mate, Dr. Christopher Turk; Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid, an anxious overachiever; John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox, a cruel but compassionate mentor; and Neil Flynn as an unpredictable janitor, "Scrubs" revels in optimism and hope and is as much about being a doctor as it is about finding strength through failure.
In all honesty, Ted Lasso would feel right at home in this pressure cooker.
And good news for fans, the "Scrubs" revival that's on the way sounds like it will capture the same spirit as its predecessor!
Sports Night
Finally, our last entry is another '90s relic: Aaron Sorkin's underappreciated "Sports Night." Set at a cable sports news program called, well, Sports Night, this comedy/drama balances workplace hijinks with earnest discussions about journalism, integrity, and professional pride — with a side of romance. As is customary with much of Sorkin's work, characters deliver quippy, rapid-fire dialogue, all designed to highlight their deeply rooted integrity.
These people — namely Casey McCall (Peter Krause), Dan Rydell (Josh Charles), Dana Whitaker (Felicity Huffman), Jeremy Goodwin (Joshua Malina), and Natalie Hurley (Sabrina Lloyd) — genuinely care about their profession and do their best to keep their heads above water in an industry that rewards cynicism.
In that way, "Sports Night" shares much in common with "Ted Lasso." Both shows are invested in idealism and share the notion of found family — the crew of Sports Night is as close a familial unit as the members of AFC Richmond. "Sports Night" only lasted for two seasons, likely because its optimistic approach was well ahead of its time. If released today, viewers would likely flock to its sharp blend of comedy and drama.