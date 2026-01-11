15 Best TV Shows Like Ted Lasso

Soccer doesn't seem like an ideal setting for a workplace comedy. Yet, producer Bill Lawrence managed to make the pitch perfect in the profoundly satisfying "Ted Lasso." Spanning three seasons — at least until that fourth season comes around – this Apple TV production stars Jason Sudeikis as the world's most positive coach, spreading hope and cheer throughout AFC Richmond's soccer (sorry, football) club until everyone from the bitter owner (Hannah Waddingham) to the stern veteran (Brett Goldstein) becomes trapped in his spell.

As the show progresses, however, we learn that Lasso's quirky personality is a disguise for unresolved personal pain. What begins as a fish-out-of-water tale evolves into a powerful story about leadership, mental health, and the importance of remaining kind in a cynical world.

It's little wonder the series was a hit with audiences, and while we could argue whether it needed more than one season, "Ted Lasso" has unquestionably left a lasting impact on pop culture. As such, for those seeking more hopeful TV, we've assembled the below collection of shows like "Ted Lasso," either in spirit, in their pursuit of optimism, or in their approach to sports.