Bryan Cranston Thinks Breaking Bad Owes Its Existence To Another Iconic TV Show

What do "The Sopranos" and "Breaking Bad" have in common? Apart from being regarded as some of the best crime dramas of all time, they feature morally questionable yet empathetic protagonists. Bryan Cranston believes that "Breaking Bad" wouldn't exist without "The Sopranos," as it allowed characters like Walter White to take center stage.

"I think what ... David Chase was able to do, in creating a character like Tony Soprano was certainly paving the way to allow the space for someone like Walter White to exist. It was groundbreaking," Cranston told "The Dan Patrick Show." According to Cranston, Soprano and White are relatable because of their humanity, and that viewers don't have to condone their actions to understand them. "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan has echoed these sentiments — in fact, he argues that "The Sopranos" walked so his series could run.

"Our show owes a great debt to 'The Sopranos,' like all the other shows that center on a flawed or somewhat antagonistic protagonist," Gilligan told The Daily Beast. "If 'The Sopranos' had not existed, I don't think 'Breaking Bad' would've been a harder sell — I think it would've been an absolutely impossible sell." Unsurprisingly, Gilligan isn't the only creator who cites "The Sopranos" as the show that paved the way for his own to exist.