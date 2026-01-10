9-1-1 Boss Gets Real About The 'Possibility' Of Buddie: 'This Will Probably P*ss Off People, But...'
From the moment Ryan Guzman joined the cast of "9-1-1" as Eddie Diaz in its second season, fans have been anticipating — nay, demanding — that Eddie should pursue a romantic relationship with fellow firefighter Buck (Oliver Stark), and not without good reason.
First of all, there's the undeniable chemistry between Guzman and Stark, as well as the fact that Buck has basically become a second father to Eddie's son Christopher. The show's writers are well aware of this, peppering the scripts with little winks and nods that suggest the fans' pipe dream could become a reality one day.
When Buck came out as bisexual in Season 7, many fans were convinced that Eddie's own sexual awakening couldn't be far behind, a theory that gained further traction in Season 8 when Buck's ex-boyfriend Tommy accused Buck of being in love with Eddie. Buck vehemently denied having feelings for his best friend, but after watching these characters closely for all these years, the fans weren't exactly buying it.
During interviews, including many with TVLine, the two actors have done their best to skirt the issue, suggesting that the relationship is up for interpretation and that everyone's feelings are valid, whether the show plans on actually making Buddie (aka Buck and Eddie) happen.
9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear is a Buddie fan, but...
"9-1-1" showrunner Tim Minear has also remained relatively cagey about the possibility of Buddie, but his latest candid statement (via a recent interview with The Washington Post) offers fans plenty to unpack.
"It is a very difficult subject because I love the Buddie fans, and I am one of them," he says. "It's different than 'Heated Rivalry,' where that is the show — the show is about those two guys getting together. That's not what this show is. This will probably p*ss off people, but whatever, this is what I think. I think the possibility of [Buddie] is what's exciting."
Feel free to pick that quote apart as much as you'd like, but it certainly sounds like Minear is in favor of exploring Buck and Eddie's feelings. Whether that actually happens or not, only time will tell.
What say you, "9-1-1" fans? Have you given up hope that Buddie will ever happen, or are you determined to beat that drum until the relationship is finally explored? Drop a comment with your thoughts on all things "9-1-1" (but mostly Buddie) below.