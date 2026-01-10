9-1-1 Boss Gets Real About The 'Possibility' Of Buddie: 'This Will Probably P*ss Off People, But...'

From the moment Ryan Guzman joined the cast of "9-1-1" as Eddie Diaz in its second season, fans have been anticipating — nay, demanding — that Eddie should pursue a romantic relationship with fellow firefighter Buck (Oliver Stark), and not without good reason.

First of all, there's the undeniable chemistry between Guzman and Stark, as well as the fact that Buck has basically become a second father to Eddie's son Christopher. The show's writers are well aware of this, peppering the scripts with little winks and nods that suggest the fans' pipe dream could become a reality one day.

When Buck came out as bisexual in Season 7, many fans were convinced that Eddie's own sexual awakening couldn't be far behind, a theory that gained further traction in Season 8 when Buck's ex-boyfriend Tommy accused Buck of being in love with Eddie. Buck vehemently denied having feelings for his best friend, but after watching these characters closely for all these years, the fans weren't exactly buying it.

During interviews, including many with TVLine, the two actors have done their best to skirt the issue, suggesting that the relationship is up for interpretation and that everyone's feelings are valid, whether the show plans on actually making Buddie (aka Buck and Eddie) happen.