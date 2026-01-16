10 Great Netflix Shows Nobody Talks About Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

More than just pioneering this ongoing era of streaming television, Netflix has maintained its powerhouse position in the industry through its self-produced original programming. This ranges from award season favorites to popular shows that consistently dominate streaming charts worldwide. But the sad inevitability is that not every Netflix show, even those of superior quality, are going to retain audience recognition and relevance after they've finished their individual runs. In today's media landscape, we're always looking for the next colossal hit, with only a handful of shows enduring in our collective memory.

Even the best prestige television shows don't get talked about much anymore and Netflix's earlier original series aren't immune to this. To be clear, this distinction is no critique on a given show's quality; they were a hit at one time for well-earned reasons. But in the intervening period since they've wrapped production, they just feel like they've been taken for granted or forgotten entirely. Here are 10 great Netflix shows that nobody talks about anymore years after their respective endings.