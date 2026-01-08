10 Best Martial Arts Shows Of All Time, Ranked
When it comes to action-heavy TV, martial arts shows stand out from the crowd by putting an emphasis on good old-fashioned melee combat. Whether it's East Asian fighting styles or something as fundamental as boxing, characters provide hard-hitting thrills in these shows without the aid of firearms. What's great about this subgenre is that there's a surprising amount of malleability — martial arts shows can blend with everything from crime drama and wuxia fantasy to screwball comedy. That means there's a martial arts show for everybody, with each adding to the subgenre in their own way.
Here at TVLine, we've narrowed down the extensive list of martial arts series to the best of the bunch based on the quality of the action, the acting, and the plot: Some shows will excel in one of these areas, but the best martial arts shows ever made mix all three to great effect. From classic series that laid the foundation for the modern martial arts action subgenre to shows that pushed the boundaries of what martial arts TV could be, these are the 10 best martial arts shows of all time, ranked from worst to best.
10. Kung Fu
The seminal 1970s series "Kung Fu" starring David Carradine popularized the martial arts subgenre on television, though it's very much a product of its time. The show got a reboot on The CW in 2021, with the story set in present-day San Francisco. The reboot centers on new protagonist Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), who returns to her hometown after her training at a Shaolin temple is disrupted by a mysterious assailant. While reconciling with her family, Nicky uses her martial arts skills to protect the city and take on the attacker, Zhilan Zhang (Yvonne Chapman), who is now hunting her.
"Kung Fu" starts out as an action-oriented young adult show before steadily gaining its own identity and voice as it progresses. The cast is very likable, with veteran actors like Tzi Ma ("The Man in the High Castle") and Kheng Hua Tan ("Crazy Rich Asians") adding some class to the proceedings. The action set pieces also improve as the show continues, as does its emphasis on the supernatural, which further distinguishes it. Sadly, "Kung Fu" was cancelled after three seasons at The CW, but it's still a great watch and should be celebrated: The show successfully reclaimed an Asian-centric story, with an Asian creative team and cast providing an authentic perspective.
9. Lights Out
Before starring in the fan-favorite Netflix series "Mindhunter," Holt McCallany led the FX boxing drama "Lights Out." McCallany plays Patrick "Lights" Leary, a former heavyweight champion contemplating a comeback despite being older than your average competitor. This is complicated by him developing a debilitating neurological disorder that triggers memory loss and severe headaches. Left with few options to support his family, Lights is torn between becoming a debt collector for a local crime lord or resuming his boxing career.
Though "Lights Out" was cancelled after a single 13-episode season, it stands as one of the most underrated FX original series of all time. The show deftly balances interpersonal melodrama and brutal action, both in the ring and out of it. Through it all, McCallany delivers one of the best and most overlooked performances of his career as the morally conflicted Lights. An underdog of a show just like its punch-drunk protagonist, "Lights Out" deserves a lot more love.
8. Into the Badlands
A post-apocalyptic take on the martial arts genre, the 2015 AMC series "Into the Badlands" takes place in a future where an unseen calamity caused modern society to collapse. In its place, a brutal feudalism surfaces, with ruling barons eschewing the use of firearms and instead relying on martial arts and melee weapons to maintain order. The story's protagonist is Sunny (Daniel Wu), the head enforcer for one of the most powerful barons in the former American heartland, Quinn (Marton Csokas). As Quinn grows more violent and erratic, Sunny looks for a way to topple his overseer, especially when his secret lover, a doctor named Veil (Madeleine Mantock), is targeted.
With its feudal premise and use of East Asian martial arts and set design, "Into the Badlands" feels more like a fantasy series than one set in a dystopian future. Wu is consistently good as Sunny, supported wonderfully by co-stars Emily Beecham and Nick Frost, with the latter effectively playing against type as the morally grey Bajie. And, while this is very much a martial arts show, it also explores the consequences of violence, fueling its complicated character dynamics. "Into the Badlands" ended at AMC in 2019 after three seasons, but, in that time, it managed to create a unique world that's just as enthralling today as it was in the 2010s.
7. Wu Assassins
With an emphasis on magical fighting styles, East Asian mysticism heavily informs the Netflix original series "Wu Assassins." Protagonist Kai Jin (Iko Uwais) learns he is the last Wu Assassin, mythical warriors destined to eliminate warlords who can control the five elements and threaten the world. Joining Kai on his quest are his friends Lu Xin Lee (Lewis Tan) and Tommy Wah (Lawrence Kao). This mission pits the group against San Francisco's criminal element, including the Triads and Irish mob, who seek to use the Wu warlords' powers for themselves.
With bonafide martial artists like Uwais and Tan leading the cast, "Wu Assassins" surpassed expectations with its fight scenes. This, along with the strong ensemble cast (which also includes "Vikings" star Katheryn Winnick as an undercover inspector in the San Francisco Police Department) and the evocative art design, helps the show overcome the flaws in its relatively shallow story. After the show ended, the "Wu Assassins" team reunited for the Netflix movie "Fistful of Vengeance" in 2022, concluding the story. Providing dazzling martial arts action with a likable cast, "Wu Assassins" is an exciting modernization of classic genre tropes.
6. My Name
South Korea excels at crafting gripping revenge thrillers, with a solid example being 2021's "My Name." The show opens with the murder of Yoon Dong-hoon (Yoon Kyung-ho), leaving his daughter Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee) obsessed with avenging him. After training in a variety of brutal fighting styles, Ji-woo joins the police under an assumed name to discover the identity of her dad's killer. Working as a mole for a local crime syndicate, she realizes the truth behind the murder hits especially close to home, leading her to question her loyalties.
"My Name" is one of the best K-dramas streaming on Netflix. Han So-hee brings a hardened edge to the series, starting with its MMA-oriented opening episodes as her character plans for revenge right from the get-go. There are a number of standout action sequences across the show's eight-episode run, including Ji-woo launching a one-woman raid on the murderer's hideout. This obsessive intensity is maintained from the first episode to the last, with "My Name" moving at a brisk pace to hold its viewers. If you're a fan of martial arts shows and you also like K-dramas, this is a must-see series.
5. Kingdom
The world of mixed martial arts is explored in the 2014 Audience Network original series "Kingdom." The show follows retired fighter Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo), who now runs an MMA gym in Venice, California with his girlfriend, Lisa Prince (Kiele Sanchez). Alvey takes several fighters under his wing, including his sons Jay (Jonathan Tucker) and Nate (Nick Jonas), training them diligently. The family's complicated personal lives threaten to overturn any success and progress that they make, with the issues ranging from substance abuse to jealous former lovers.
Like the best prestige dramas of its era, "Kingdom" is populated by deeply flawed and vulnerable characters. Like any decent underdog story, we not only find ourselves rooting for these figures to succeed, but relating to them on a human level. Just like Alvey and those in his orbit, the show pulls no punches in its portrayal of love and friendship. Just be aware: "Kingdom" is more graphic than the other shows on this list and definitely isn't for younger viewers. However, if you're a grown-up who appreciates gritty drama and brutal martial arts fight scenes, we can't recommend this show enough.
4. Bloodhounds
Jeong Chan's Webtoon series "Bloodhounds" was adapted into a Netflix original K-drama in 2023, bringing its pugilistic thrills into live-action. The show has boxers Kim Geon-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) become embroiled in a shadowy conflict involving crime boss Kim Myeong-gil (Park Sung-woong). The duo are backed by generous moneylender Choi Tae-ho (Huh Joon-ho), who has his own violent history with Myeong-gil. This leads to an escalating war that grows increasingly personal for the two men — both former Marines — as they try to topple the powerful crook.
As an addictive and accessible thriller series, "Bloodhounds" is an essential K-drama for beginners, especially those who love martial arts shows. Virtually every episode has a big action set piece, often involving Geon-woo and Woo-jin showing off their hand-to-hand combat skills. In between the bloody battles, the deep friendship between the two main characters forms the story's emotional core. With lots of dark thrills with a strong sense of humanity, there's no doubt that "Bloodhounds" is one of the best K-dramas ever made.
3. Daredevil
While not an out-and-out martial arts series in the traditional sense, "Daredevil" boasts some of the best hand-to-hand combat ever seen on the small screen. The Netflix series, which began in 2015 and ran for three seasons, follows blind attorney Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), who is secretly trained in martial arts and uses his skills to fight crime around New York City. Murdock's growth as a costumed crime-fighter is paralleled with the rise of the city's new crime lord Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who becomes known as the Kingpin. Other enemies and allies surface across Daredevil's crusade, including the lethal vigilante the Punisher (Jon Bernthal).
Of all the Marvel shows that were produced by Netflix before Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel Television, "Daredevil" is by far the best. Unlike Marvel's big screen superheroes, Murdock relies on his wits and fists, fueling some grueling and impressively staged fight sequences. Disney+ would revive the series in 2024 under the title "Daredevil: Born Again," with Marvel Studios upgrading the superhero show while retaining its dark action. "Daredevil" is one of the best superhero TV shows of all time and a lot of that appeal comes from its magnificently staged combat sequences.
2. Cobra Kai
The "Karate Kid" legacy lives on in the sequel series "Cobra Kai," which premiered on YouTube in 2018 before moving to Netflix. Picking up decades after the classic films, the series follows the franchise's original antagonist Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who hasn't done much growing up since his high school glory days. Resuming his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the two martial artists train a new generation of students, who form their own complicated dynamics. This leads to the true villains behind the San Fernando Valley martial arts scene — including Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver – resurfacing to cause more trouble.
The beauty of "Cobra Kai" is that it doesn't take itself too seriously. There are some comedic elements, and the coming-of-age drama angle that underpinned the movies is still present. That being said, the show boasts some of the most impressive martial arts sequences on television in recent memory, especially involving the younger cast members. The series also wisely knows when to turn in genuinely affecting moments, typified by a standout performance from William Zabka. A love letter to the "Karate Kid" franchise that brought in legions of new fans, "Cobra Kai" is undoubtedly one of the best martial arts TV shows of all time.
1. Warrior
Premiering in 2019 on Cinemax, the gripping series "Warrior" is based on a treatment cooked up by the late actor and martial arts legend Bruce Lee. It's about the Tong Wars, a series of violent clashes between rival gangs that took place across various China Towns in the United States in the late 19th century. The series is set in the 1870s and follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), who arrives in San Francisco searching for his sister and is drafted into the conflict by one of the most powerful Tongs in the city. This places him at the heart of a raging gang war, and things get even more complicated for him when he learns that his sister, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), has married into one of the Tongs.
"Warrior" balances period piece drama with genuinely stunning fight sequences. Koji does incredible work in the series, capturing the fiery determination of his character while also meeting the physical demands of the role. Speaking to POC Culture, the actor said that it was an honor to bring an idea first envisioned by Bruce Lee to life, saying, "I felt like it just drove me to really, really work harder than I've ever done before and motivated me." After its initial run on Cinemax, "Warrior" was picked up by HBO Max for its third and final season, which took the story to new heights and cemented the series as the best martial arts TV show of all time.