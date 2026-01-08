When it comes to action-heavy TV, martial arts shows stand out from the crowd by putting an emphasis on good old-fashioned melee combat. Whether it's East Asian fighting styles or something as fundamental as boxing, characters provide hard-hitting thrills in these shows without the aid of firearms. What's great about this subgenre is that there's a surprising amount of malleability — martial arts shows can blend with everything from crime drama and wuxia fantasy to screwball comedy. That means there's a martial arts show for everybody, with each adding to the subgenre in their own way.

Here at TVLine, we've narrowed down the extensive list of martial arts series to the best of the bunch based on the quality of the action, the acting, and the plot: Some shows will excel in one of these areas, but the best martial arts shows ever made mix all three to great effect. From classic series that laid the foundation for the modern martial arts action subgenre to shows that pushed the boundaries of what martial arts TV could be, these are the 10 best martial arts shows of all time, ranked from worst to best.