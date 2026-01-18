15 Best TV Shows Like One Tree Hill

Running for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012, "One Tree Hill" firmly established itself as one of The CW's most iconic teen dramas. Set in North Carolina, the series follows a group of teenagers as they grow up together — and along the way, of course, the ensemble becomes mired in various romantic entanglements and other emotional crises that inform their respective journeys to adulthood. The series features a likeable cast, joined by plenty of famous guest stars you may not remember, with all the melodrama and character evolutions that TV fans could possibly want.

Of course, it's been a long time since the original "One Tree Hill" series finale first aired. While a sequel series is in development, it still seems to be some ways off. So what's a fan to do, if they're itching for more of the small-town teen romantic drama they loved? Well, "One Tree Hill" was far from the only fan-favorite coming-of-age show of its generation, let alone on The CW, so here are 15 other series that put their own fun spins on the genre.