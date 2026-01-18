15 Best TV Shows Like One Tree Hill
Running for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012, "One Tree Hill" firmly established itself as one of The CW's most iconic teen dramas. Set in North Carolina, the series follows a group of teenagers as they grow up together — and along the way, of course, the ensemble becomes mired in various romantic entanglements and other emotional crises that inform their respective journeys to adulthood. The series features a likeable cast, joined by plenty of famous guest stars you may not remember, with all the melodrama and character evolutions that TV fans could possibly want.
Of course, it's been a long time since the original "One Tree Hill" series finale first aired. While a sequel series is in development, it still seems to be some ways off. So what's a fan to do, if they're itching for more of the small-town teen romantic drama they loved? Well, "One Tree Hill" was far from the only fan-favorite coming-of-age show of its generation, let alone on The CW, so here are 15 other series that put their own fun spins on the genre.
Dawson's Creek
As far as modern teen dramas go, the genre's enduring template is still "Dawson's Creek," which premiered in 1998. Running for six seasons, the show is (initially and primarily) set in the small Massachusetts town of Capeside, and is named for protagonist Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), who is growing up alongside his lifelong best friends Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) and Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson). As Dawson dreams of becoming a filmmaker, he begins to develop romantic feelings for Joey, complicated by Pacey similarly growing attracted to her.
Covering its young cast progressing through high school and college before moving into young adulthood, "Dawson's Creek" popularized many teen drama tropes that lived on in "One Tree Hill." Even decades later, fans are still debating whether Dawson or Pacey was a better romantic match for Joey — a testament to how well-developed the main characters are. This quality extends beyond the show's core trio, and it only grows as the coming-of-age story advances in interesting ways. Most of the cast of "Dawson's Creek" have gone on to other entertainment projects, but there's still something pure about this show's foundational late nineties teen fireworks.
Gilmore Girls
Another pivotal series on The CW in the 2000s was "Gilmore Girls" created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and debuting in 2000. The show is set in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, and focuses on single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). As Rory progresses through high school and college, she experiences her first serious romances while trying to find her place in the world. This is paralleled by Lorelai's own messy search for love while reconciling with her estranged parents.
"Gilmore Girls" is one of the best CW shows of all time, elevated by its juxtaposition of teen and adult drama. Rory gets into all the usual coming-of-age shenanigans that come with the genre while Lorelai proves that these emotional hang-ups don't end after we grow up. The writing is sharp, the dialogue comes in fast and furious, and viewers get a real sense of community thanks to the memorable supporting cast. While the main show's final season and its limited series revival divided fans, the majority of "Gilmore Girls" continues to stand as a highlight for its network.
Everwood
The plot of the 2002 family drama "Everwood" spins outward from a place of deep grief, as New York City neurosurgeon Andy Brown (Treat Williams) relocates his family to the small Colorado town of Everwood after his wife's death. Despite these rocky beginnings, there are plenty of warm and loving moments on "Everwood," at once a story about growing up and overcoming loss. In this new environment, Andy begins to finally connect with his teenage son Ephram (Gregory Smith), who he had been distant from, and as the Brown family finds their place in the community, Ephram grows up and finds love with a local girl, Amy Abbott (Emily VanCamp).
The show covers not only Ephram and his little sister Delia (Vivien Cardone) maturing, but also, Andy finally moving on from his old life. This makes the series feel like both a more serious thematic echo of "Gilmore Girls" and a precursor to Netflix's "Virgin River."
The O.C.
It's a tale of cross-class romance and fish-out-of-water drama with Fox's classic teen series "The O.C.," another of the major league teen dramas that you've definitely heard of — and should watch, if you haven't already. With its titular initials standing for Orange County, the 2003 show is set in an affluent Southern California community along its scenic coast. Troubled teenager Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) is adopted by amiable and wealthy lawyer Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher) and his family. As Ryan struggles to fit into his new surroundings, he befriends Sandy's son Seth (Adam Brody) and strikes up a romance with the girl next door, Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton).
From its swaggeringly stylish presentation to its effusive young cast, "The O.C." was the series that made teen dramas fun again. The first two seasons of the show are among the best produced in the genre, with complicated intertwining romances and plenty of striking contemporary fashion and music. It doesn't last, sadly. In retrospect, Mischa Barton left the TV show at the right time, just as the series struggled to find its direction after its third season. But the first two seasons of "The O.C." earn it a spot on this list for its melodramatic portrait of the lifestyles of California's rich and powerful.
Veronica Mars
The show that made a star out of Kristen Bell, "Veronica Mars" blended teen drama with quirky neo-noir. Set primarily in the Southern California coastal town of Neptune, Bell plays the show's eponymous protagonist who becomes a fledgling private investigator. In addition to the small mysteries Veronica solves around town, she becomes obsessed with investigating the murder of her best friend Lilly Kane (Amanda Seyfried). Later seasons have Veronica progress to college, while the 2019 Hulu revival has her investigating a series of bombings around Neptune.
Kristen Bell has since made a career out of enchanting viewers with her natural charisma and likeable demeanor, and it's a delight to watch the younger version of her earn those stripes on "Veronica Mars." Though there is a gentle self-awareness to its neo-noir aspects, the show doesn't compromise neither its dramatic nor mystery elements. The show's titular protagonist endures severe trauma every step of the way, yet she continues to persevere and grow into a competent crime-fighter. A role tailormade for Bell's acting strengths, "Veronica Mars" remains a cult classic today thanks to her, the direction, and some razor-sharp writing.
Friday Night Lights
After H.G. Bissinger's 1990 non-fiction book "Friday Night Lights" inspired a 2004 sports drama movie, the premise was translated to television with a show of the same name. The series is set in the small West Texas town of Dillon, which holds high school football in especially high regard. The community's team is coached by Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler), with his wife Tami (Connie Britton) working at the same school. As Taylor tries to lead his squad to athletic glory, the various players and their friends get into hijinks and romantic entanglements, fueling much of the show's drama.
"Friday Night Lights" dives into and expands its source material's potential in ways that the 2004 film didn't have the screentime for. The show leans hard into its soap opera elements while keeping audiences invested in the characters and their messy relationships. This is realized by a stellar ensemble cast headed by Chandler and Britton, each bringing deeply nuanced qualities to their respective roles.
A "Friday Night Lights" reboot is in development at Peacock, which can hopefully live up to the enduring legacy of the original 2006 series.
Gossip Girl (2007)
While "One Tree Hill" (and many of these shows) is about popular high schoolers in rural communities, 2007's "Gossip Girl" shifts that focus to a Manhattan private school. A six-season staple on The CW, "Gossip Girl" dissected the lives of the rich and popular in Manhattan's Upper East Side with deliciously soap operatic effect.
Based on the young adult novel series by Cecily von Ziegesar, the show centers on frenemies Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester). Pampered and privileged, the two teens are obsessed with staying popular, beautiful, and wealthy, with their dynamic constantly tinged by jealousy. Their personal lives are shared online by a mysterious blogger known simply as Gossip Girl, an anonymous writer whom the characters spend much of the series trying to identify.
"Gossip Girl" is packed with shocking plot twists every step of the way, betrayals, and lots of melodrama. The show also boasts a particularly impressive ensemble cast, with Lively and Meester perfectly complemented by the acting of Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford. These performers make the romantic tension and interpersonal strife between their characters all the more palpable.
The Secret Life of the American Teenager
Likely the most divisive entry on this list, "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" ran for five seasons on ABC Family from 2008 to 2013. The show opens with high schooler Amy Juergens (Shailene Woodley) discovering that she's pregnant after a fling with popular classmate Ricky Underwood (Daren Kagasoff). This complicates Amy's relationship with her subsequent boyfriend Ben Boykewich (Ken Baumann) and Ricky's on-again/off-again girlfriend Adrian Lee (Francia Raisa). This also causes ripple effects for other characters, including the dissolution of the Juergens family, who then separate and carry on with their own love affairs.
"The Secret Life of the American Teenager" pushed ABC Family into relatively more mature territory. However, in the years since, Shailene Woodley hasn't hid how miserable she was starring in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." She signed a six-year contract after reading the first three scripts, and was thus locked in as the show became focused on pro-abstinence themes that she disagreed with.
On a viewing level, there's more to the series than its controversial messaging. There is a genuine emotional complexity to the complicated web of interpersonal relationships in the show, which only grows throughout the seasons. That said, viewers should go in with a disclaimer regarding this subject matter.
Pretty Little Liars (2010)
If "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" introduced more serious programming for ABC Family, "Pretty Little Liars" kicked the doors down. Based on the young adult novel series by Sara Shepard, the story focuses on five friends living in Rosewood, Pennsylvania. One year after the disappearance of their friend group's leader, the remaining four girls are taunted by an anonymous figure observing them known simply as A. The friends try to uncover both A's identity and learn what exactly happened to their missing buddy.
What sets "Pretty Little Liars" apart from other contemporary teen dramas is that the story is fundamentally a mystery. The messy secrets and betrayals are still definitely present, but there is a common antagonist hiding in plain sight for the main characters to identify. This is propelled by a memorable main cast, each offering fresh dimensions to the story and inviting genuine investment into their characters. Skip the short-lived HBO Max revival series, because the original "Pretty Little Liars" is still the best version of the story.
Hart of Dixie
"The O.C." star Rachel Bilson returned to television for the 2011 dramedy "Hart of Dixie," where she plays Zoe Hart, whose dreams of becoming a cardiac surgeon in New York City fall apart. This leads her to relocate to the Alabama town of Bluebell. Becoming the community's new physician, Zoe struggles acclimatizing to a small town and how to work and communicate with its residents. This leads to romantic entanglements with her neighbor Wade Kinsella (Wilson Bethel) and the town's attorney George Tucker (Scott Porter), despite the latter being engaged.
Yes, "Hart of Dixie" feels like it has a narrative setup that can be found in any number of Hallmark movies, but it finds surprising mileage with its premise. A major appeal to "Hart of Dixie" is seeing who hooks up with who, and it made this work for four seasons ... which means a lot of hook-ups, break-ups, and make-ups across its likable cast. An easygoing tale of a big city woman trying to make it in a small rustic town much like the one in "One Tree Hill," it's fair to say "Hart of Dixie" gets by on its considerable charm.
Riverdale
Archie Comics' iconic teen comic book characters received a dark reimagining with the 2017 series "Riverdale," which transplants all the familiar characters into a murder mystery that threatens to uncover the small Riverdale community's deepest, darkest secrets.
Earnest teenager Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) leads his friends to try to stop the escalating and murderous activity around town, placing them in danger. In between murder mysteries and sinister conspiracies, the group progresses through high school, forms their first serious romances, and all that good stuff. All throughout, "Riverdale" is gleefully bonkers, going progressively more over-the-top with each successive season. From insidious cults to parallel universes — and then, suddenly, a 1950s time jump in its final season – the series just keeps outdoing itself as it goes. An entertainingly twisted take on Archie Comics flagship characters, "Riverdale" is a solid guilty pleasure.
Also, for fans of "One Tree Hill," Chad Michael Murray had a memorable recurring role on the show.
A Million Little Things
Content warning: Mentions of suicide.
Emotional turbulence among an older generation is explored in the 2018 drama series "A Million Little Things." Set in Boston, the show follows a close-knit group of adult friends who are shocked when one of their group, Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston), dies by suicide. The unexpected death forces the ensemble to reassess their own lives: This ranges from the friends coming clean about their various relationships, addressing unhappiness with their careers, and in one case, facing terminal illness with dignity.
For those who grew up watching "One Tree Hill," then "A Million Little Things" feels like the natural next step in that dramatic evolution. Each of the characters provide their own perspectives — some heartwarming, some tragic. The story also bittersweetly bookends itself with a study on mortality, opening with a death and closing with its finale revolving around the end of Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez). A solid reminder that dramas can be just as effective beyond teen and young adult stories, "A Million Little Things" offers a tale about embracing life to the fullest.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Outer Banks
Netflix had its own hit teen drama with 2020's "Outer Banks," set along the beachfront communities of North Carolina. The series revolves around tension between the working-class individuals in the area and their wealthier counterparts. The hardscrabble youth are led by John B. Routledge (Chase Stokes), who is determined to find his missing father and a hidden treasure linked to him. This places him and his friends in conflict with powerful rich figures in the region, along with the law.
"Outer Banks" is a teen drama with mystery flourishes, and the young cast, particularly Stokes and co-star Madelyn Cline, are likable even when the story feels like it's spinning its wheels. This is all gorgeously framed by the backdrop of the Outer Banks location itself ... though the show was filmed more in Charleston, South Carolina. Regardless, "Outer Banks" provides freewheeling fun with a buried treasure hook, and it is powered by its genuine friendships and shocking cliffhangers to keep viewers coming back for more.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Jenny Han's coming-of-age novel trilogy, starting with 2009's "The Summer I Turned Pretty," was adapted into a television series by Prime Video in 2022. The show focuses on teenager Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) as she returns to the beachside location where she and her family vacationed every summer. As Belly matures, she attracts the attention of two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), from a family that joined the Conklins annually. This leads to a love triangle forming between the teens while they endure the trials and tribulations of growing up together.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a clear cut above most contemporary teen dramas. The show is sharply written, capturing the complicated nuances of transitioning from one's teenage years to young adulthood. The cast all give their earnest best in bringing their respective characters to life, especially the three principal actors. After three seasons, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" will wrap with a finale movie at Prime Video, providing closure for Belly's coming-of-age saga.
Sullivan's Crossing
A romantic drama with a more decidedly Canadian setting is 2023's "Sullivan's Crossing," based on the novel series by Robyn Carr. The show follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), who returns to her bucolic hometown of Timberlake, Nova Scotia. Reconciling with estranged father Sully (Scott Patterson), Maggie also strikes up a romance with local Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray of "One Tree Hill" fame).
When it comes to shows similar to "One Tree Hill," it doesn't get much closer than another romantic drama with a small-town setting starring Chad Michael Murray. But while Murray's performance is strong, it's really Kohan that elevates the show. Seeing her facing painful elements of her past, including her father's struggle with sobriety, makes up the emotional core of the series.