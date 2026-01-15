Chicago Med Says Goodbye To [Spoiler] — Plus, The Archer/Hannah Dynamic Heats Up In A Major Way
It's time to say goodbye to an integral member of the "Chicago Med" family.
Wednesday's episode of the NBC drama revisits Goodwin's personal life, and delivers some sad news: Bert, Goodwin's ex-husband, passes away after a battle with Alzheimer's.
In case you need a refresher, Bert had been staying in an assisted living facility as his disease worsened. There, he had a serious a fall in Episode 5 that prompted his family to rally around him, an event revealed some major family secrets. As result of the accident, Goodwin's ex suffered a brain bleed that couldn't be treated because he had signed an advanced directive that prevented surgical intervention.
Though he wasn't in great condition last time we saw him, we weren't at all prepared to say goodbye to Bert this week. We hadn't gotten any updates on his health, so we were still hoping for some kind of miracle. The Goodwin family, too, seems caught off guard by their patriarch's life coming to an end. They lean on each other as they gather around his bed, watching as Bert takes his final breath.
Are Archer and Hannah in love?!
Goodwin isn't the only Gaffney doc facing a sensitive familial situation: Hannah's father pays her an impromptu visit — and he has opinions on how she and Archer should raise their future child.
The trio — Hannah, her father, and Archer — all get lunch together, where conversation takes a tense turn. Hannah's father stresses the importance of a two-parent household, and wonders whether Hannah would've turned out differently had she grown up under the care of two happily married adults. He also wonders if "getting knocked up by a 60-year-old" is going to "look good long term," whatever that means. (Side note: It's 2026, are we really still saying things like "knocked up"?)
Archer later confronts the future grandpa, calling him a prick and seemingly ruining any chance at getting this guy's approval — but we support it! He sticks up for Hannah, saying she's going to be a great mom with or without anybody's help. (Aw!)
The doctor's emotional outburst actually works in his favor. Hannah's father is inspired to make up with his daughter before leaving the hospital that day, and delivers his final seal of approval on Archer. But that's not all! The man reveals a truth that Hannah may be blind to, but one that we've known all along: Archer is clearly madly in love with this girl. (Um, duh!) Now that Hannah is faced with this information head-on, how will she proceed with her pregnancy and co-parenting plans? Only time will tell!
Other items of note from this week's episode: Frost — aka "Frosty Bear!" — is visited by his former co-star Ian, who invites the Gaffney doc to reboot their old series; Dr. Lenox takes a break from work while she heals from the injuries obtained in last week's midseason premiere; and Dr. Charles asks for a leave of absence as he struggles with his antidepressants.
Were you caught off guard by Bert's death in "Chicago Med"? And were you loving how Archer came to Hannah's defense? Hit the comments with your thoughts!