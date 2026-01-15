Chicago Med Says Goodbye To [Spoiler] — Plus, The Archer/Hannah Dynamic Heats Up In A Major Way

Goodwin isn't the only Gaffney doc facing a sensitive familial situation: Hannah's father pays her an impromptu visit — and he has opinions on how she and Archer should raise their future child.

The trio — Hannah, her father, and Archer — all get lunch together, where conversation takes a tense turn. Hannah's father stresses the importance of a two-parent household, and wonders whether Hannah would've turned out differently had she grown up under the care of two happily married adults. He also wonders if "getting knocked up by a 60-year-old" is going to "look good long term," whatever that means. (Side note: It's 2026, are we really still saying things like "knocked up"?)

Archer later confronts the future grandpa, calling him a prick and seemingly ruining any chance at getting this guy's approval — but we support it! He sticks up for Hannah, saying she's going to be a great mom with or without anybody's help. (Aw!)

The doctor's emotional outburst actually works in his favor. Hannah's father is inspired to make up with his daughter before leaving the hospital that day, and delivers his final seal of approval on Archer. But that's not all! The man reveals a truth that Hannah may be blind to, but one that we've known all along: Archer is clearly madly in love with this girl. (Um, duh!) Now that Hannah is faced with this information head-on, how will she proceed with her pregnancy and co-parenting plans? Only time will tell!

Other items of note from this week's episode: Frost — aka "Frosty Bear!" — is visited by his former co-star Ian, who invites the Gaffney doc to reboot their old series; Dr. Lenox takes a break from work while she heals from the injuries obtained in last week's midseason premiere; and Dr. Charles asks for a leave of absence as he struggles with his antidepressants.

Were you caught off guard by Bert's death in "Chicago Med"? And were you loving how Archer came to Hannah's defense? Hit the comments with your thoughts!