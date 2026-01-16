9-1-1: Nashville Finally Solves 9-1-1's Five-Year-Old Hacker Mystery — Did You Guess Correctly?

At long last, the January 15 episode of "9-1-1: Nashville" answered a question that technically originated five years ago on "9-1-1," confirming the mastermind working with the hacker who wreaked unspeakable havoc on both cities.

"9-1-1: Nashville" showrunner Rashad Raisani previously told TVLine that the culprit was "not going to be someone random," suggesting that fans could figure it out if they spotted the proper clues. Heck, he assumed that at least someone would be able to crack the case, judging by his history with the internet.

If you guessed the culprit was Ariella, the "efficiency expert" who has been a constant thorn in Cammie's side since she arrived at the call center, you're... very close! Yes, the FBI determined that Ariella was present during the hackers' previous attacks, but she doesn't travel alone. The guilty party turned out to be Ariella's unassuming assistant Tilda, who tried to stab Cammie after getting caught with a hidden cellular device. Fortunately, Cammie never goes anywhere — not even the bathroom, apparently — without pepper spray.

Unsurprisingly, Tilda wasn't eager to play ball with law enforcement. She scoffed at the offer of a reduced sentence, and she saw right through Cammie's suggestion that going public would earn her revenge against Ariella, who would probably never be trusted by any future companies. While Tilda remained silent, the hacker restarted the clock, demanding more money than the city could possibly afford.