What's A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Like? Allow The New Game Of Thrones Prequel's Cast To Explain

The latest "Game of Thrones" spinoff, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," premieres Sunday on HBO (10/9c). And while we've told you what it's about and whether it's worth your time, we figured we'd also enlist the help of some experts to guide you into the world of the new series.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the series is set after "House of the Dragon" but before "Thrones," and it follows the adventures of a tall hedge knight named Dunk (played by Peter Claffey, "Bad Sisters") and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell, "Emmerdale Farm"). The cast also includes Daniel Ings ("Sex Education"), Sam Spruell ("Fargo"), Shaun Thomas ("Emmerdale Farm"), Finn Bennett ("True Detective"), Tanzyn Crawford ("Tiny Beautiful Things"), and Bertie Carvel ("The Crown").

When we recently spoke with all of them, we asked the actors for a word or two that would help explain what was going on and ease new viewers into the show. "Fond and childlike," one said. "Grounded" and "earthy," others said. "Horses?" one offered. "Wigs," another supplied.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the cast walk us through the world of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," then let us know in the comments if you're planning to watch the new series.