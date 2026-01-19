Tiffany Haddish Explains How She 'Finally' Made It To The Masked Singer — And Her Plan To Go Full EGOT

It's safe to say that "Fear Night" on "The Masked Singer" ended with the scariest possible outcome for Le Who Who. Not only was the cuddly knock-off eliminated after just one episode, but judge Rita Ora wasted no time clocking her top-secret identity: Tiffany Haddish.

"We're friends, so she better have figured it out!" Haddish tells TVLine. "If she wouldn't have figured it out right away, I would be questioning our friendship."

As for the other judges' guesses (Keke Palmer? Leslie Jones? Wanda Sykes?!), Haddish says, "I love that they knew I was Black. If nothing else, they knew it was a Black woman, so they were like, 'Let's just call out every famous Black woman we know right now that's funny!'"

Despite being short-lived, Haddish's stint on "The Masked Singer" has been in the works for years. "I've been watching this show since day one," she says. "People have guessed me so many times, and I'm like 'Dang, I should get on that show.' I have friends that produce on the show, and I've always said I would love to, but the schedules never lined up. Finally, they did."

The biggest flex in Haddish's clue package was that she's halfway to achieving EGOT status, having already received an Emmy (for hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2018) and a Grammy (for her 2021 comedy album "Black Mitzvah"). This leaves Haddish just an Oscar and a Tony shy of her goal, but don't worry, she has a plan to kill two birds with one stone — or as she puts it, "a big old amethyst stone."

"I came up with an idea just a little while ago where I do a one-woman show on Broadway, right? Like on some John Leguizamo type stuff," Haddish says. (Tony, check.) "And then I film it, and one year after coming off Broadway, we go ahead and put it in theaters as a movie." (Oscar, check.) "When it happens, they'll be like, 'What? That came out of nowhere.' No, baby, she's been working on this since 2020."

Overall, Haddish says her "Masked Singer" experience was "way better" than she anticipated. In fact, she says there's only one thing she could possibly complain about: "how hot it was in that damn costume! I feel like I lost 10 pounds doing that damn show," she tells TVLine. "They need to put some fans inside the costume. ... But then, I don't know, they might have pulled my wig off, so I'm good."

