Every Stranger Things Monster, Ranked By Terror

For five seasons, "Stranger Things" has stood as one of the best sci-fi shows streaming on Netflix, crafting a coming-of-age story with paranormal stakes. More than just mixing '80s nostalgia with government conspiracies, the show featured several memorable monsters that terrorized the story's small-town setting of Hawkins, Indiana. Inspired by "Dungeons & Dragons" creatures, reflecting the main characters' interest in the tabletop game, these otherworldly entities fueled the show's more overtly horror-oriented elements.

Though the "Stranger Things" series finale left big questions unanswered, what remains clear after its conclusion is how scary some of its monsters were. Even in the weaker episodes, these beasts always commanded full attention whenever they were on-screen, driving the story's suspense. Hailing from the extra-dimensional realm known as the Upside-Down, these monsters are utterly merciless as they prey on anyone unfortunate enough to cross their path. Here is every "Stranger Things" monster appearing in the main television series ranked by terror, culminating in the scariest Upside-Down creature of them all.