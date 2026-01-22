Chicago Fire Recap: Is Stella's Stubborness Sabotaging #Stellaride? Plus, Van Meter's Fate Is Revealed

Stella pushes me further onto Severide's side when she tells Violet that she and her husband have "been on two different planets ever since Van Meter got hurt." Girl, the man almost lost his own life and Van Meter is still fighting for his. Can't we offer Severide the tiniest bit of slack just this once? Let's be mad at him for being generally annoying and leaving us alone to parent, but let's also acknowledge that he's dealing with a lot. The man is not only grieving the loss of Isaiah, but is also coping with the trauma of a fire emergency.

And yes, Stella is also dealing with her own intrapersonal challenges. This week, she's haunted by the state of disarray within her family after witnessing the joy of childbirth after a former "Fire" victim has her baby.

Ultimately, the two only reconnect thanks to Severide. He reaches out by text early in the day, but Stella doesn't really welcome a chat. He finally confronts her, telling her Van Meter had finally regained consciousness, which made him want to be with his family. That prompts Stella to finally share her feelings, and #Stellaride makes up — for now, at least.

Other items to note from Wednesday's episode: Vasquez is falling deeper into the rabbit-hole that is his father, though we're struggling to really care; and Frost and Novak are officially hooking up!

What's your "Chicago Fire" take: Is Stella being too stubborn? Or is Severide to blame for their relationship distance?