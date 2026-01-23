9-1-1's Elijah M. Cooper Talks Joining The 118 And Honoring Bobby's Legacy: It's Time For Harry To 'Step Up'

Chimney really should consider installing a revolving door at the firehouse. Just two weeks after Hen was officially relieved of her first responder duties, a new recruit has joined the 118.

The January 22 episode of "9-1-1" caught up with Harry, who was 12 weeks into his firefighter training when a nasty fall during a routine drill threw his entire future into question. The fall itself wasn't actually that intense, but it dredged up a lot of emotions for Athena, whose worst fear is losing her son in the line of duty the same way she lost Bobby.

Against Athena's wishes, Harry returned to training after a single day of rest, which may have been enough to heal him physically, but definitely not emotionally. During another drill, Harry froze on the ladder, paralyzed by memories of Bobby's funeral. Too afraid to face his mom, Harry sought advice from Buck, who then explained to Athena that her own fears are inadvertently getting into Harry's head.

Rather than apologizing, Athena doubled down, telling Harry that she wants him to quit. She wishes he was still the little boy who hugged her after every shift. She emphasized the importance of knowing the real dangers of the job. "We don't put on that uniform so we make it home," she said. "We do it so other people will. If we can live without fear or self-doubt, maybe we get to make it home, too."

In the end, Harry persevered and officially became a firefighter; Athena was even there to pin his badge to his uniform at the ceremony. And as if there was any doubt in anyone's mind, Harry has officially been assigned to the 118.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hen struggled to adjust to living with her autoimmune disorder. At Athena's suggestion, Karen set her wife up with a physical therapist, one who could take the brunt of Hen's frustration — but when she was unable to assist him during a medical emergency, her confidence was only shaken further. It wasn't until she received an old diary from her mother than Hen remembered how far she's come, and more importantly, she has the strength to push through this.

Below, actor Elijah M. Cooper speaks with TVLine about his character's official entry into the 118, how Bobby made Harry the man he is today, and whether he thinks Athena might be ready to start dating again: