TVLine Asks: Was Chicago Med Hookup A Mistake? ﻿Is Doc Storyline Too Familiar? Were SVU Promos Misleading? And More!

1 | On "SNL," wasn't it a little weird that Noah Schnapp didn't join host Finn Wolfhard and his other "Stranger Things" co-stars for the monologue? Especially since his co-stars reunited for a pre-taped sketch, too?

2 | "Industry" fans, were you kind of hoping to see Yasmin and Henry's wedding that the show seems to have skipped over? And how far did you get into this week's episode before you recognized Claire Forlani as Cordelia?

3 | In the "Landman" finale, were you sure that that highway pileup was going to spell disaster for Tommy? Were you surprised by how easily Rebecca agreed to leave MTex and join the brand-new CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle? And what are the odds that the neat tie-up that Tommy did re: Cooper's potential murder charge isn't going to come back to bite them in the future?

4 | When Wagner texted Morgan on this week's "High Potential," did you also appreciate that we got to see their previous text exchanges based on past episodes, a detail most TV shows tend to overlook?

5 | Now that "Doc" is going this route, we've gotta ask: Must every medical drama eventually do the "veteran surgeon develops a tremor" storyline?

6 | Should we send the "Vanderpump Rules" producers flowers for not subjecting us to any of Chris and Jason's OnlyFans content that so scandalized Demy and the girls when they laid eyes on it?

7 | After watching "Fear Factor" contestants chug repulsive smoothies full of animal parts, pig blood, sour milk, and more, did you kind of hate yourself for even watching this episode of "House of Fear"?

8 | Will Sam Carver's return on "Chicago Fire" ruin Violet's chances at a romance with Vasquez, or will the dramatic visit bring them closer together? And though we're documented Severide apologists, couldn't the man have strung together a few more words when extending an olive branch to his wife via text?

9 | "Chicago Med" fans, do you think Lenox and Ripley have real chemistry, or was their steamy hookup a momentary lapse in judgement as they cope with their shared trauma?

10 | Four seasons into "The Traitors" (not counting the heaps of international editions, which are all very good!), are the show's murders in plain sight losing their luster? If you were a faithful attending a luxurious banquet post-roundtable, wouldn't you assume the stage was set for another murder? Plus, was it smart of Rob to declare war against fellow traitor Lisa, or was his vote for her justifiable?

11 | "Law & Order: SVU" faithful: Were you kinda let down by the promos that led us to believe that famed psychopath Henry Mesner was deeply involved in the threat to Rollins and Carisi? The guy was barely aware of what was going on!

