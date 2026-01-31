Critics Dubbed Malcolm In The Middle's Central Family 'Dysfunctional' — The Hit Sitcom's Stars Disagree

"Malcolm in the Middle" is making a comeback with "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," which is set to debut April 2026 on Hulu and Disney+. It reunites Frankie Muniz's Malcolm with Bryan Cranston's Hal, Jane Kaczmarek's Lois, and the rest of the constantly chaotic clan from the beloved sitcom. Much of the show's appeal came from just how relatable viewers found Malcolm's family, though some critics responded to the dynamic in a different way.

Upon its debut, The New York Times deemed Malcom and his brothers "a bit dysfunctional," while Variety went further by referring to the series as a "Valentine to dysfunctional clans everywhere." When "Malcolm in the Middle" first aired in the U.K., The Observer hailed the arrival of "America's favourite dysfunctional family." But as far as the show's lead cast were concerned, nothing could be further from the truth.

Speaking to The Independent, Muniz, Cranston, and Kaczmarek looked back on the sitcom and discussed why they disagreed with such assessments. "People would say, 'They're such a dysfunctional family', and I would think, 'Are you kidding me?'" Kaczmarek said. "They sit down for dinner together every night ... They're mean, loud and aggressive –- but they're highly functioning."