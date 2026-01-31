How Law & Order Factored Into NBC's Decision To Cancel Chicago Justice After One Season
Over the past three decades, NBC's signature TV franchise is arguably "Law & Order." Dick Wolf's sprawling interconnected world of police and legal dramas has spawned multiple spinoff efforts, including "Law & Order: SVU" — widely considered to be one of the best police procedural shows of all time —and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." The network's "One Chicago" universe has also proved to be a programming juggernaut, and with its own crossovers. But not every "One Chicago" spinoff has been successful. One entry, "Chicago Justice," only ran for a single season before bowing out. And the reason why had to do with the continued success of "Law & Order."
At the Television Critics Association press tour in 2017, NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt stated (via Deadline), "It just became somewhat of a real estate issue and just looking at how many of these "Chicago" shows we can sustain. We thought they are all good but it seemed like 'Justice' was the most conventional." As Greenblatt noted, the network's time slots are hard-fought, and it already had a proven winner with "Law & Order."
"It was the closest to a "Law & Order" show, so we thought maybe this is the one we should sacrifice," explained Greenblatt. "But it wasn't because the show wasn't good. It was really because a lot of other factors."
Chicago Justice got cancelled because NBC ran out of room on the schedule
The "One Chicago" shows have been some of NBC's most successful series in the modern era. "Chicago Med," for example, has mastered the art of the cliffhanger. But one or two franchises can't comprise a network's entire programming schedule — it has to air other series for viewers who might have their fill of procedurals. And really, that's what happened to "Chicago Justice."
The show had a solid cast of established stars like Philip Winchester, Carl Weathers, and Monica Barbaro, and it had an established fanbase through all the other "Chicago" titles. That would, in most cases, be enough to secure another season. But the bottom line was: "Chicago Justice" was too similar to "Law & Order."
As Greenblatt said, "We didn't need it. I said to Dick, 'We may not have room for all the 'Chicagos,' do you really want to try and find room for another spinoff?' We just decided that it didn't make sense." And so, "Chicago Justice" had to take a backseat. Luckily, all the other shows produced by Dick Wolf probably softened the blow.