How Law & Order Factored Into NBC's Decision To Cancel Chicago Justice After One Season

Over the past three decades, NBC's signature TV franchise is arguably "Law & Order." Dick Wolf's sprawling interconnected world of police and legal dramas has spawned multiple spinoff efforts, including "Law & Order: SVU" — widely considered to be one of the best police procedural shows of all time —and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." The network's "One Chicago" universe has also proved to be a programming juggernaut, and with its own crossovers. But not every "One Chicago" spinoff has been successful. One entry, "Chicago Justice," only ran for a single season before bowing out. And the reason why had to do with the continued success of "Law & Order."

At the Television Critics Association press tour in 2017, NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt stated (via Deadline), "It just became somewhat of a real estate issue and just looking at how many of these "Chicago" shows we can sustain. We thought they are all good but it seemed like 'Justice' was the most conventional." As Greenblatt noted, the network's time slots are hard-fought, and it already had a proven winner with "Law & Order."

"It was the closest to a "Law & Order" show, so we thought maybe this is the one we should sacrifice," explained Greenblatt. "But it wasn't because the show wasn't good. It was really because a lot of other factors."