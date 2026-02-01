Maul – Shadow Lord Timeline Explained: What To Watch Before The New Star Wars Show

A new "Star Wars" show looms on the horizon, and it's a little bit different from what fans have come to expect from Disney+. The latest entry in the fantastic streak of shows from Lucasfilm Animation, "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," begins with a two-episode premiere on April 6th, with two more episodes dropping each week through Star Wars Day on May the 4th.

The 10-episode run is shorter than previous "Star Wars" animated series, but longer than the anthologized "Tales" miniseries, and the focus on Maul and the underworld gives the show a slightly more mature tone. This is also arguably the best that the Lucasfilm Animation house style has ever looked, described by executive producer Athena Portillo to StarWars.com as "going back to the practical ways of capturing brush strokes."

Dedicated "Star Wars" fans know that Maul's story has already come to an end in the form of an iconic final showdown on Tatooine with Obi-Wan Kenobi near the end of "Star Wars Rebels." The new series takes place years earlier, near the start of the Imperial era. That places it either in direct overlap with "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" – one of Lucasfilm Animation's more recent long-form series – or, more likely, in the immediate aftermath, according to what the folks in charge have said.