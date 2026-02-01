Sabrina Carpenter's Career Began With An Emotionally Heavy Role On Law & Order: SVU

Before pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter was one of the most popular musicians on the planet, she was trying to get a leg up in the entertainment industry through acting. In fact, Carpenter's very first appearance on screen was an emotionally heavy one. The starlet played a sexual assault victim in an episode of arguably the best police procedural of all time, "Law and Order: SVU."

The episode Carpenter appeared in, titled "Possessed," first aired in January of 2011 during the show's 12th season. It follows the Special Victims Unit as they go after a man who pursues a young woman he molested when she was a child.

Carpenter went on to work on shows like "Phineas and Ferb," "Sofia the First," "The Goodwin Games," "Orange is the New Black," and "Austin & Ally." But she got her first major part in Hollywood when she was cast in the "Boy Meets World" spinoff "Girl Meets World" at age 13. That said, she was signed to her first recording contract the year prior, so it's clear she was figuring out which avenue she wanted to take in her career at that time.

However, Carpenter is set to make a bit of a return to acting soon. She is set to appear in the upcoming reboot series "The Muppet Show" as herself, and she is slated to star in a new "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired musical film that is currently in development.