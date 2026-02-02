Why Chicago Fire's Title Caused Tons Of Confusion For Sports Fans In The Windy City

As one of NBC's mainstay television dramas, "Chicago Fire" is the flagship installment of the One Chicago universe, the broadcast lineup that includes "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med." However, when the firefighting drama first premiered, there was some very localized confusion surrounding it. How could anyone be confused about the title? Well, sharing a name with a local sports team will make search engine optimization a nightmare, and spark some interesting conversation with the club that predated you for quite some time.

While Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide might be the face of "Chicago Fire" on NBC, for many in the Windy City, the Major League Soccer club, Chicago Fire FC, was the first thing that came to mind. The Chicago-based soccer club got its name from the infamous Great Chicago Fire of 1871, a historical event seared into the tapestry of the beloved Illinois community. It's no wonder Kinney was consistently mistaken as someone from the "other" Chicago Fire when trying to bring Severide to life.

"If you [say], 'We're working on Chicago Fire,' they ask if you're a soccer player," he quipped to the now-defunct RedEye (via The Chicago Tribune). Apparently, former MLS forward Chris Rolfe had the same trouble. "I think [it's confusing]," Rolfe told the newspaper. "But I think it's a good thing for the organization. If people are confused, at least it means they're talking about the Fire." That sentiment would only grow over time for both the soccer club and NBC's fan-favorite drama.