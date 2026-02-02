Lady Gaga Makes Magic At 2026 Grammys With Fiery 'Abracadabra' Performance — Watch And Grade It!

Lady Gaga cast her spell over the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday, bringing fashion and fire to the stage with a performance of her smash hit "Abracadabra, dazzling the crowd from the safety of an avant garde birdcage helmet. Because what else would she be wearing on her head?

We will say, we were surprised to see Gaga forego her usual dance-heavy style for a more park-and-bark experience this time around, unless you count the finger choreography she displayed on those keyboards — and we do. In Gaga's defense, at least she ditched her cane towards the end of the performance, serving up the kind of otherworldly gyrating we've come to expect from Mother Monster.

And this was just the latest in a long line of memorable Grammys appearances from Gaga, who already performed nine times prior to this year's ceremony. After making a splash in 2010 with "Poker Face," "Speechless," and a duet of "Your Song" with Elton John, she returned with "Born This Way" in 2011, "Cheek to Cheek" with Tony Bennett in 2015, a tribute to David Bowie in 2016, a Metallica collaboration in 2017, "Joanne" and "Million Reasons" in 2018, "Shallow" in 2019, "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You" in 2022, and a tribute to California with Bruno Mars in 2025.

Watch footage of Gaga's 2026 Grammys performance (which we'll update with official video if/when it becomes available) below:

estou completamente OBCECADO por essa apresentação de Abracadabra. a Lady Gaga soltando seus trejeitos mais marcantes, cantando com sua voz aveludada e ainda com um look sensacional? ESSA MULHER É COMPLETAMENTE MAGNÉTICA!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RnDH3DqWBB — zac (@backtozac) February 2, 2026

The Grammys were very good to Gaga this year, giving her seven total nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance Pop Recording for "Abracadabra"; Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Mayhem"; Best Pop Solo Performance for "Disease"; and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Harlequin."

Gaga has a long, successful history at the Grammys, with 14 wins prior to this year's ceremony: Her debut effort, "The Fame," took home Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2010, along with a Best Dance Recording win for "Poker Face." She returned in 2011, taking home Best Pop Vocal Album for "The Fame Monster," plus another pair of wins for "Bad Romance." Her jazzy collaboration with Tony Bennett earned Gaga her next win 2015, and her team-up with Bradley Cooper in "A Star is Born" brought five more in 2020. "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande next won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2021, followed by another win shared with Bennett in 2022, and one with Bruno Mars for "Die with a Smile" in 2025.

Other big names joining Gaga on the stage at this year's Grammys include Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Rosé, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, and Tyler, the Creator. The ceremony also features a medley of this year's Best New Artist nominees: Addison Raye, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, and The Marías.

What did you think of Gaga's performance at the 2026 Grammys? Hit PLAY on the video above to give it a look, then grade it via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.