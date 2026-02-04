10 Most Annoying Yellowstone Characters, Ranked

What happens when "Yellowstone" attempts to introduce a liberal activist character? As Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) proves in Season 4, the end result is a caricature who wallows in the plot with little reason or rhyme. Summer is effectively a mishmash of every stereotypical characteristic that someone who comes from a cowboy background might imagine an environmental activist to have. She hails from Portland, Oregon. She's a vegan, and wildly idealistic to the point of compromising her common sense. So, of course she ends up diving headfirst in Dutton business, starting a relationship with John and clashing with Beth.

Instead of coming across as a genuine, multifaceted character, Summer is a conflict machine who always seems to take the exact opposite stance to whoever she happens to be interacting with. Combine this with the show's struggle to decide what it wants to do with Summer, and the character never really seems to fit in.

All in all, "Yellowstone" largely uses Summer's annoying and somewhat condescending nature as a handy shortcut to create conflict. When Kelly Reilly spoke to TVLine about Beth taking aim at Summer in "Yellowstone" Season 5, she highlighted a very specific reason why Beth — as well as "Yellowstone" fans in general — would dislike the activist character. "She sees Summer as an enemy, someone who has absolutely no respect for their way of life. [Summer and her fellow protesters] just come in with this very basic understanding, thinking that [ranchers are] all just rednecks," Reilly said.