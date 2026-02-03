Dick Wolf Had An Interesting Rule About Law & Order: SVU's Primary Characters

The "Law and Order" franchise is beloved by many viewers for its focus on well-defined characters, with the cast of detectives from "Law and Order: SVU" in particular some of the biggest fan favorites. Mariska Hartigay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliott Stabler have a legitimate claim as the most popular characters over the course of nearly three decades of broadcast TV storytelling.

But there is another bit of secret sauce that makes the mix of personalities on "Law and Order: SVU" work so well, and creator Dick Wolf pushed for this hard and fast rule to always be top of mind when it comes to "SVU." As executive producer Judy McCreary explained to Marie Claire, "Dick had a rule: Every character must have a different point of view, and everybody has to be right. We always knew we were onto something when we started arguing with each other, with raised voices, in the writer's room."

This bit of information makes it clear that not only do the writers on "Law and Order: SVU" not always agree, but this mandate to understand each of the detectives on their own merits creates a certain amount of friction when dealing with the complicated subject matter that each individual case brings about.