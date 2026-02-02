Stranger Things Season 5 Alternate Finale Plans Reveal A Far Less Polarizing Ending

The minds behind Netflix's sci-fi coming-of-age drama "Stranger Things" had a daunting task to pull off with its final episode — giving big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) a fitting send-off while bringing several other character arcs and plot threads to satisfying conclusions. The "Stranger Things" finale was never going to please every fan and the response to the conclusion has been divisive — even if it's certainly no "Game of Thrones"-level disaster.

At the end of the "Stranger Things" finale, "The Rightside Up," Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) appears to die as she's inside the Upside Down when it's destroyed. However, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) theorizes that Eleven faked her death and lives on in hiding — her true fate is left ambiguous. This wasn't necessarily always the plan, though, as is subtly revealed by the documentary "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5."

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed the documentary suggests that, at one point, there was some discussion of making Eleven's survival explicit. One such fan posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a screenshot of a whiteboard from the documentary showing what looks like an early plot outline for the finale.