12 Game Of Thrones Storylines The Show Never Fully Explained

In May of 2019, millions of eager viewers tuned in to see the final episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones," hoping the numerous questions and mysteries posed throughout the series would finally receive answers. Considering the 30% "Popcornmeter" for the final season on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 10,000-plus user reviews, it's safe to say a good number of people walked away disappointed.

Lost amidst the spectacular battle sequences and onslaught of CG dragons, "Game of Thrones" Season 8 left a lot of meat on the bone. Compelling plot lines were scrapped or tossed aside, fan-favorite characters behaved in ways that made them unrecognizable, and the complex human drama that propelled George R.R. Martin's gritty fantasy epic into must-watch television fell by the wayside in favor of routine, though visually appealing, action.

The failure of the final few seasons stings to this day, and if you need to be reminded how the show dropped the ball, check out these 12 "Game of Thrones" storylines that were never fully explained.