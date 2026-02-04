Lance Barber Returning To Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage — With 4 More Young Sheldon Alums (Exclusive)

Lance Barber first reprised Cooper family patriarch George Sr. in Season 1, Episode 12 of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." The storyline, which saw a bedridden Georgie (Montana Jordan) visited by his dead dad, was inspired by similar dreams that series co-creator Chuck Lorre has had of his own father.

Over breakfast in the Cooper family kitchen, we saw George tease his son for taking a sick day. But in a subsequent scene, Georgie confronted his dad and told him that he doesn't want to work himself into the ground and miss out on being there when CeeCee has kids of her own.

"I get that," Sr. responded. He then placed his hand on Georgie's shoulder and proclaimed, "I did a good job raising you."

Speaking with TVLine about the episode, fellow co-creator Steve Holland, who served as showrunner during Seasons 11 and 12 of "The Big Bang Theory," talked about how important it was to differentiate Barber's spin-off appearances from Bob Newhart's recurring role as Arthur "Professor Proton" Jeffries on the mothership.

"As much as we want to have these people back, we can't force them into the show just for our own selfish reasons," Holland said at the time. "We talked about [distinguishing] this from the Bob Newhart dreams in 'Big Bang Theory,' where it was much more self-aware, and he would say to Sheldon, 'I'm in your head, you're the one saying this.' We didn't want to play that same dynamic with George. If we did bring him back, we would have to make sure we found a way that wasn't just rehashing that version of ghost mentor that we did on 'Big Bang.'"

As for whether his Season 2 appearance will involve him visiting his son in another dream, or appearing via a newly created flashback, remains to be seen.