Why Bryan Cranston Needed A Body Double For The Malcolm In The Middle Pilot

Years before landing the dramatic television role of a lifetime on "Breaking Bad," Bryan Cranston made millions of viewers laugh on "Malcolm in the Middle" as Hal, the eccentric and clumsy husband and father. When viewers are first introduced to Hal in the series pilot, he immediately leaves quite a hairy impression, appearing naked while reading the newspaper as his wife, Lois (played by Jane Kaczmarek), shaves his body hair during breakfast. Fans may be surprised to learn that Cranston needed a body double to film this infamous introduction to Hal.

Bryan Cranston acknowledged that he really loved the opening gag featuring Hal's extremely hairy body. "That was the first thing that caught me in the script," Cranston told the Los Angeles Times.

When filming the scene, the crew attempted to give Cranston the aggressive hairiness described in the script, with two makeup artists applying yak hair to his body for three hours, but the effort ultimately failed. "Then when we did the shaving scene — the close-up of Jane shaving my back is not me," Cranston reflected. "They tried to do it, but the glue on the hair wouldn't let the razor go through it. So they actually had a casting session for hairy backs. They picked a guy whose body shape was somewhat similar to mine. Then they shaved his back."