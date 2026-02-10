Gossip Girl's Season 4 Scripts Were Spoiled Online By A Teenage Hacker

For much of the late 2000s, "Gossip Girl" was The CW's flagship series, with fans glued to Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, and Penn Badgley. But halfway through 2010, one viewer crossed a very real line. Longtime fans may remember when a teenage hacker leaked scripts from Season 4 of the fan-favorite teen drama.

Revisiting the incident years later reveals just how chaotic the situation became. For its 10-year anniversary, Vanity Fair published a "Gossip Girl" history recounting the journey of being the signature show on The CW and how that success created new problems behind the scenes. The teenage hacker managed to access the scripts and stay one step ahead of both the creative team and the authorities. As one producer told Vanity Fair, "All season, our scripts were ending up online, and we couldn't figure out how."

Even by today's standards, the breach was massive. A Top 10 show on a national network had explicit plot points circulating in shady corners of the internet for an entire season. Naturally, the team at "Gossip Girl" moved quickly to get to the bottom of it.