Will Trent Hosts A Surprise Wedding! Did Emotional Hour Give Will And Angie The Closure You Need?
We need to talk about the emotional climax in Tuesday's "Will Trent." Not Angie and Seth's impromptu wedding — we'll get to that in a moment — but the even more intimate scene that preceded it, one that felt like the definitive end of an era for the series' original central couple.
TVLine's conversations with Ramón Rodríguez and Erika Christensen always circle back to Will and Angie, and the unbreakable trauma bond they share. When we last spoke with Rodríguez at the start of Season 4 — you can watch (or rewatch) that interview above — we asked whether these two deeply broken people could remain emotional anchors in each other's lives, even as Angie embarked on the next chapter of her life with baby daddy Seth... who, as of Season 4, Episode 6, is now her husband.
And we may have just gotten the in-show answer.
Because Will and Angie's touching exchange felt like a genuine step forward for them — not as exes, but as family, a word Christensen recently used to describe what these characters mean to each other above all else.
'You are not that person anymore'
Overwhelmed and struggling to write her wedding vows, Angie turned to her late mother DeeDee — who, as you'll recall, lives in the sewer now — but that conversation proved to be a dead end. So when Will came knocking to make sure everything was OK, Angie instinctively knew he'd be able to help her in this moment of need, regardless of their past.
They joked about vows that wouldn't include burning down Seth's drapes... or swapping out his pain meds for baby aspirin... or promising to go grocery shopping, only to call three days later needing bail money from jail in Montana — all real things Angie did during her relationship with Will before she got sober.
"It was a long time ago," Will said gently, before reassuring her: "You are not that person anymore."
Then Angie felt the baby. Hiccups.
"You want to feel it?" she asked.
"Is that, um... would that be OK?" Will replied.
"Yeah," she assured him. "It's OK."
Will placed his hand on her stomach, and they both acknowledged how "weird" it was — a loaded word, given everything it represented. It was strange for them to share this moment together, and stranger still that it wasn't their baby. But it wasn't sad. There was history there, and a quiet melancholy, but the moment itself was warm.
"You're going someplace new, Angie," Will said. "Think about how he makes you feel. Write it down. It'll come to you."
"I love him, Will," she replied. "I just want to make it special for him."
"How could it not be special, Ang?" Will said, rhetorically. "He gets to marry you."
A wedding to remember
Angie does eventually land on the perfect vows, which she recites to Seth during a surprise ceremony she pulls together with an assist from wedding officiant Franklin. The setting is meaningful, too: the spot where they first "crashed into each other's lives and became each other's destiny."
"Seth, you changed my life," Angie tells him. "It's as simple as that. You see me differently than anybody ever has — and yet, I feel like I'm nothing but myself when I'm around you. I feel so accepted, and you make me feel so cherished.
"When I see myself through your eyes, I feel hopeful," she continues. "I never expected to be anyone's wife, and I never expected to be anyone's mother. And you made me both — and I'm so grateful."
Seth is moved to tears. And though he wasn't expecting to get married on this particular evening, he still manages to counter with an equally heartfelt tribute to their love.
"When I fell and broke my arm right over there, I remember thinking, 'You idiot! Taking up biking? Like, why did you do this?'" he recalls. "Then I saw you. And you were why."
But will Angie and Seth live happily ever after? And can Will find someone to love and care for the way Angie has found that in Seth? Only time will tell. For now, weigh in below and let us know what you thought of Will and Angie's exchange, and of the intimate wedding ceremony that followed.