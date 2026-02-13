TVLine Asks: Is DWTS Snubbing The Troupe? Did Love Is Blind Cliffhanger Confuse? Favorite Love Story Needle Drop? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "Love Is Blind," "Love Story," and more!

1 | Is Baelor your stealth favorite "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" character? Dude stepped up!

2 | Who did a better job de-aging Ted Danson: Dunkin' Donuts or Netflix (for "A Man on the Inside")?

Dunkin' & Netflix screenshot

3 | Why did famed New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi introduce the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX? And who was the first famous face you noticed dancing on Bad Bunny's front porch during the halftime show?

4 | Man, those kids who continually berate (and this week, shoot blueberries at!) Martin on "Best Medicine" are the worst, aren't they?

5 | As lovely as Angie and Seth's wedding was on Tuesday's "Will Trent," were you disappointed that none of her friends from APD or GBI were there?

6 | When you saw that Fox was reviving "Running Wild" (With Bear Grylls), did you think for a second they were reuniting Will Arnett and Keri Russell?

Fox

7 | How confusing was that "Love Is Blind" Episode 1 cliffhanger? And how underwhelming was it once it was revealed that the unidentifiable blond woman screamed because she squirted nail glue in her eye — an emergency that happened off-camera and had nothing to do with the show?

8 | Even among many celebrity castings in "Love Story," wasn't Megan Channell absolutely uncanny as a young Annette Bening? And which vintage '90s needle drop was your favorite?

9 | On "The Pitt," which Louie reveal wrecked you more — that he had a pregnant wife who died in a car accident, or that the ED was his emergency contact?

10 | Can "The Traitors" just give Rob the money already? Have the last couple roundtables left you feeling underwhelmed? And wouldn't it have been way more interesting if Johnny or Tara had started the game as a traitor and was forced to lie to his or her bestie?

11 | Isn't the potential "Dancing With the Stars" spinoff — which will search for the competition's newest pro dancer — a bit of a snub to the show's troupe members, who are usually next in line to become pros?

12 | Between the success of "Heated Rivalry" and the popularity of the Olympics' "Quad God," are we about to see Ilya/Ilia become a major baby name?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!