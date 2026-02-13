The following interviews were conducted on location in Fiji before filming began for "Survivor 50."

When TVLine spoke with the cast of "Survivor 50" just days before the game started, the knives were already out and getting sharpened. Someone has to be the first player out, and this seasoned cast of iconic legends and new era standouts had very strong opinions on who that boot should be.

For Kamilla Karthigesu, there's only room in Fiji for one puzzle queen, so that means Genevieve Mushaluk has to go. "I'm terrified of her. She's such a good liar!" the "Survivor 48" strategist told TVLine in the video above. However, Kamilla's partner in crime, Kyle Fraser, caught a lot of strays — even from Kamilla herself! But Ozzy Lusth, Mike White, and Cirie Fields all name-dropped the charming winner who "just won yesterday." [Season 48 had just finished airing before the cast flew out for "50."]

"We want another two-time winner?" Cirie asked. "I mean, Tony's enough, right?"

Speaking of winners, "Survivor 45" victor Dee Valladares was also top of mind for her competitors. Jenna Lewis-Dougherty and Rick Devens both had her name in their mouths.

"I was the co-host of 'On Fire,' the official 'Survivor' podcast, during Dee's season, so I paid a lot of attention to her in the game, and I absolutely think she's the best winner of the new era," said Devens. "She's so good and well-rounded at everything. She's better at the game than I am!"

There are so many great nuggets in the video above, including eeeeveryone's opinions of "Survivor 46" wild card Q (just wait until you hear what Stephenie had to say about some very peculiar DMs she received). And don't think for a second that the then-unknown Season 49ers got away scot-free. Multiple players highly suspected at the time that either Rizo or Savannah had won their season, and of course, their hunches were spot-on.

"Survivor 50" premieres Wednesday, February 25 at 8/7c with a three-hour premiere on CBS. Click here to check out TVLine's full reporting from Fiji, including more with the cast, Jeff Probst, and executive producer Matt Van Wagenen — and stayed tuned for so much more in the coming weeks! Now tell us, who do you want to be the first player sent packing?