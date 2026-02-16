15 Best Sitcoms Streaming On Netflix Right Now

Created by the legendary Australian comedy duo of Jane Turner and Gina Riley, "Kath & Kim" is one of the defining sitcoms of the 2000s, and one of the absolute funniest shows you can watch on Netflix today. Turner and Riley themselves star as Kath Day-Knight and Kim Craig, a mother-daughter duo living in the Melbourne suburbs — a casting decision made hilarious by the fact that the two actresses are the same age in real life.

That's only the first of the gleeful gestures towards absurdism on "Kath & Kim," a show that presents a comically exaggerated version of Australian everyday life, yet does it so dryly and with such wicked, unsparing intelligence that its over-the-top satirical scenarios unearth a truth of their own. The idiosyncratic speech patterns with which Kath and Kim brave the challenges of modern social and romantic life have become pop culture legend in Australia, and are a veritable goldmine to be discovered by comedy fans around the world.

With just 32 half-hour episodes spread across four eight-episode batches (all of which are available on Netflix), it's the kind of show you can burn through in a couple of afternoons — and chances are you'll want to.