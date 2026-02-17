Shemar Moore, Vivica A. Fox Returning To The Young And The Restless For 'Shocking' Arc

Malcolm Winters and Dr. Stephanie Simmons are coming home to Genoa City this spring: Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox are returning to CBS' "The Young and the Restless" for a multi-episode arc in April, TVLine has learned.

Though specifics about their storyline is being kept under wraps, a CBS logline teases that Malcolm and Stephanie's "surprising return has shocking and lasting implications for the residents of Genoa City." The duo begins taping their episodes on Tuesday, February 17.

Moore originally portrayed Malcolm from 1994 to 2005, making additional appearances in 2014 and 2019. His most recent visit to Genoa City came in 2023 to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary as well as to honor the memory of the late Kristoff St. John, who played Malcolm's brother Neil. Fox, on the other hand, has not returned to "Y&R" since her one-year stint as Stephanie ended in 1995.

This news comes on the heels of CBS announcing a major crossover between "The Young and the Restless" and "Beyond the Gates." The "landmark daytime television event" will see Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott), Susan Walters (Diane Jenkins) and Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) arriving in Fairmont Crest this June.

Are you excited to see Malcolm and Stephanie back in Genoa City? Drop a comment with your theories about their return to "Y&R" below.