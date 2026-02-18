Will Trent Reunites With Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Paul Campano — And Confronts The Monster Within

A blast from Will Trent's past resurfaces in Season 4, Episode 7, forcing the ABC crime drama's protagonist to revisit and reconsider a defining relationship from his deeply troubled youth.

When we last saw Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Paul Campano in Season 1, he existed only as Will's childhood tormentor, a fellow foster kid who took all his anger out on our title character. But upon his return, nearly three years later, we learn that it was Will who first threw a punch at Paul — on the heels of a trauma he wouldn't fully confront until Season 2.

As you may recall, Season 2 finally unlocked a core memory Will had buried for decades: At 12 years old, he tried to protect foster mother Anna from her abusive husband, nicknamed "Sleeveless Jack." Will hid the man's gun, later loaded it when Jack turned violent, and shot him in the arm — only for the confrontation to escalate, ending with Anna's death. Though Antonio assured Will that an abusive man pulled the trigger, not a brave child trying to help, Will carried that guilt for more than 20 years, convinced that his attempt to intervene set the tragedy in motion.

That brings us to Season 4, Episode 7, which reveals that Paul entered Will's life in the immediate aftermath of Anna's death. New to the group home, Paul tried to engage Will in a game of Cops and Robbers. But when he pointed a toy gun in Will's direction, Will reacted instinctively and threw the first punch.

So, as it turns out, Paul isn't quite the bully we once believed him to be.