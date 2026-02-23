A Denzel Washington Movie Saved One Of TV's Greatest Cop Shows

Shawn Ryan's "The Shield" is widely regarded as one of the best crime dramas of all time; however, there were reservations about making the series. When the show was in development in 2001, it was picked up days before 9/11 happened. The tragedy in New York City prompted concerns that a show about crooked cops would be perceived as an indictment of real-life law enforcement officers. But when Denzel Washington's "Training Day" — a movie about detectives doing bad things — was released shortly afterward, its success showed that the post-9/11 climate could handle entertainment of this ilk.

"'Training Day' came out in October and exceeded expectations, Denzel [Washington] won an Oscar for it," Ryan recalled in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It made the powers that be feel more comfortable. But from tragedy came a real thirst for justice and a sense of, wherever we have to go, whatever we have to do, we're going to do it."

"The Shield" follows a group of Los Angeles cops led by Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) and Shane Vendrell ("Fallout" star Walton Goggins) who deliver justice the hard way, ignoring every rule in the book while partaking in crimes of their own to line their own pockets. In short: They aren't the good guys. But did the real-life social climate in the early 2000s make people more open to a great detective series about morally questionable cops?