15 Best TV Episodes Of All Time, Ranked According To IMDb Users

Alongside, or perhaps even above, Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic user scores, IMDb's 10-point rating system remains a reliable way to gauge a television show's reputation with general audience. This is especially true for single television episodes, which are individually catalogued and automatically ranked by the site more consistently than its peers.

There are some notable quirks in its aggregated ranking of the 15 best TV episodes of all time, based on entries with at least 10,000 reviews. Every episode — save for the one occupying the top slot — has a 9.9 rating, creating a 15-way tie. This tie is apparently broken by a more specific, weighted scoring system that is invisible to users. For example, despite having more reviews than some episodes in the top 15, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode "Victory and Death" is the only 9.9-rated entry excluded. The list also appears to be biased toward programs that were popular in the late-2000s and 2010s, particularly prestige dramas and, to a lesser extent, anime (we'll save you the heartbreak — "The Sopranos," "The Office," and "The Bear" are nowhere to be found). There is also a noticeable disconnect between placement on this list and success at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Even with those limitations, the list remains a strong snapshot of the most popular and widely praised TV episodes ever made. Inclusions range from a beloved children's fantasy series from the 2000s to a queer sports drama that aired just last year.