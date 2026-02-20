Eric Dane Reflects On His Life And Career In Netflix's Famous Last Words, Filmed Shortly Before His Death

Eric Dane still has a few thoughts he'd like to share with the world. Prior to his death on February 19, the 53-year-old "Euphoria" star sat down with Netflix to film an episode of "Famous Last Words," which is now available to stream. He knew the interview would be held until after he passed.

In April 2025, Dane announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, which gradually robbed him of his ability to move, speak, and eventually live.

This new 50-minute interview covers a wide range of topics, including Dane's battle with ALS; his years-long struggle with addiction, which led to him being "let go" from "Grey's Anatomy"; and his marriage to actress Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he shares two daughters.

The most heartbreaking moment from Dane's final interview comes at the end, when he looks directly at the camera and offers four important life lessons to teenage daughters Billie and Georgia. "I want to tell you four things I've learned from this disease, and I hope you don't just listen to me," he says. "I hope you'll hear me."

Dane's first lesson is to "live now, right now, in the present," something he knows is hard to do. "For years, I have been wandering around mentally and lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt," he says. I've replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. ... No more. Out of pure survival, I am forced to stay in the present. But I don't want to be anywhere else. The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment."

His second lesson is for his daughter to fall in love, "not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well," he says. "Fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you want to get up in the morning, drives you through the entire day." Dane says his first love was acting, something he credits with getting him through his darkest hours. "My work doesn't define me, but it excites me," he adds. "Find something that excites you. Find your path, your purpose, your dream. Then go for it. Really go for it."

"Choose your friends wisely" serves as Dane's third message, with one more for good measure: "Fight with every ounce of your being, and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit."

Dane is only the second celebrity to take part in "Famous Last Words" for Netflix, the first being zoologist Jane Goodall, whose episode was released after her death in October 2025.

Dane is best known for portraying Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and Cal Jacobs on HBO's "Euphoria," but his resume — on screens big and small — was wide-reaching, as seen in the incredibly thoughtful tributes shared by those who were lucky enough to work with him.

How will you choose to remember Dane? Drop a comment with your favorite performances from the actor below.