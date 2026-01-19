Noted sci-fi fan Seth MacFarlane created his first live-action television series with "The Orville" in 2017. Proudly displaying its genre influences, the show has Captain Ed Mercer (MacFarlane) lead the titular exploratory starship as it ventures across the cosmos on behalf of the Planetary Union. Though the series does include a fair bit of screwball comedy, it also delves into emotional themes and packs quite the emphatic storytelling punch.

However, despite its fans, there haven't been any new episodes of the show since the conclusion of its third season in 2022. As viewers hold out hope for additional updates from MacFarlane about a potential Season 4, there are plenty of similar shows to watch in its place. This ranges from other geek-friendly genre comedies to the series that visibly inspired MacFarlane in the first place. Here are the 10 best TV shows like "The Orville," for those looking for lighter sci-fi and genre adjacent shows.