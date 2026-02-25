George R.R. Martin Says Network Censors Ruined An Early Ron Perlman Character

George R.R. Martin's name is now synonymous with HBO's "Game of Thrones," the beloved fantasy series based on his "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels. Once upon a time, though, Martin was a writer on CBS' "Beauty and the Beast" series starring Linda Hamilton and Ron Perlman, and let's just say the latter isn't as wild as "Game of Thrones."

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Martin recalled CBS' censors demanding that Perlman's character, Vincent, aka the Beast, be likable. They didn't want viewers to feel disturbed or offended by the show's content, whereas Martin wanted to add a ruthless edge to the monster.

"The Beast killed people. That was the point of the character. He was a beast. But CBS didn't want blood, or for the beast to kill people. They wanted us to show him picking up someone and throwing them across the room, and then they would get up and run away. Oh, my God, horrible monster! [Laughs] It was ludicrous. The character had to remain likable."

Martin's literary work has inspired some of the most disturbing TV scenes of all time, so it's unsurprising that he wanted to make a darker "Beauty and the Beast" series. Be that as it may, he still had positive experiences for the most part.