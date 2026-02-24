Robert Redford's Twilight Zone Episode Remains A Must-Watch 64 Years Later

Several major movie stars appeared in "The Twilight Zone," including the recently departed Robert Redford. Before finding success as a bona fide Hollywood superstar, he had a notable role in Season 3's "Nothing in the Dark" episode, in which he plays Death.

The episode centers around a battle of wits between a reclusive elderly woman, Wanda Dunn (Gladys Cooper), and Redford's character. She's been going out of her way to evade Death for most of her life, so he has to get creative to convince her to join the afterlife. This version of Death isn't as scary as other on-screen incarnations, though, as Redford brings a lot of likability to the character. In fact, the message behind the episode is that moving on to the other side is only terrifying because it's unknown.

"Nothing in the Dark" is one of the truly great "Twilight Zone" episodes, with IMDb ranking it as the seventh best at the time of this writing. What's more, Redford had fond memories of being part of Rod Serling's beloved fantasy show.